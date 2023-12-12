Here are the top foods America ordered from DoorDash in 2023

We don't have flying cars or underwater cities yet, but we've come pretty far in the past hundred years.

Consider what the end of 1923 looked like. Prohibition was the law of the land, women were newly minted voters, and the world was still recovering from the horrors of WWI (with the beginnings of WWII brewing).

Even just a decade ago, in 2013, technology wasn't what it is now. The iPhone 5 was out, complete with its home button and a slightly more 3D app interface.

Food delivery existed but not as we think of it now. DoorDash (DASH) - Get Free Report, one of the most popular delivery apps in the U.S., had just been founded. People still ordered mostly by phoning the local pizza or Chinese place.

Now, however, food delivery has zoomed, especially in larger cities. Major players, including Uber (UBER) - Get Free Report Eats and DoorDash, compete to gobble up market share and satisfy customers with whatever whims and fancies they might have.

In New York alone, DoorDash works with more than 7,100 restaurants. Throughout the U.S., that number balloons to more than 450,000.

With all that data on hand, DoorDash compiled a roundup of the most popular foods and other items ordered on its app. And the findings are surprising.

DoorDash reveals top items ordered in 2023

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, DoorDash named 2023 its year of milestones. What began as a food delivery app now fulfills orders from drugstores, liquor stores, sporting-goods outlets, and more.

Of course, DoorDash's bread and butter is still food. Since 2013, it's fulfilled more than 600 million orders of French fries alone.

We Deliver, Doordash, Grubhub and Uber Eats signs on restaurant door, New York City. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG&solGetty Images

Here's a look at what else was popular.

Top foods nationwide, 2023:

Fries Chicken Quesadilla Mozzarella Sticks Garlic Naan Spicy Chicken Sandwich Pepperoni Pizza Chips & Queso Traditional Wings Cobb Salad Fried Rice

Top grocery orders nationwide, 2023:

Bananas Roma Tomatoes Strawberries Cucumber Cilantro Whole Milk Eggs Iceberg Lettuce Red Onion Blueberries

Top alcohol nationwide, 2023:

Vodka Hard Seltzer Tequila Sauvignon Blanc Prosecco Whiskey Pinot Grigio Lager Beer Pinot Noir Rum

A lot has changed since 2013. Here are some findings from a decade ago, for comparison.

Top foods nationwide, 2013:

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Pork Potstickers Tomato Bisque Soup Cobb Salad Sweet potato Fries Guacamole Hummus Grilled Cheese Sandwich Tacos Pita

Top desserts nationwide, 2013:

Strawberry Cheesecake Chocolate Chip Cookies Lemon Cheesecake

And since DoorDash has expanded into other deliveries, it's learned people have some interesting tastes.

Top miscellaneous items over the past three years:

Printer Paper Microfiber Bed Pillow Fragrance Free Baby Wipes High Velocity Fan Laundry Detergent Incense Sticks Takeaway Containers Cotton Bath Towel USPS Forever Stamps AA Batteries

And something to watch out for over the next few years: DoorDash says it has seen demand for spiked seltzer leap 83% year over year.

