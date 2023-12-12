Cathie Wood sinks $11 million into Crispr following landmark U.S. approval

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley Councilman Armstrong optimistic about local road project funding Grace Church in Chino Valley sees multi-purpose center as place for community Chino Chamber News: Christmas is really season of gratitude, thanks! HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half Picture This: Forest Supervisor Dale Deiter retiring Alleged racial remarks by Havasu lawmaker could affect voting rights case Picture This: Lighting of the Menorah Picture This: Crews blast rocks in Oak Creek Canyon Chino Valley Assistant Superintendent Cindy Daniels emerges as only candidate for superintendent position

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cathie Wood sinks $11 million into Crispr following landmark U.S. approval

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 3:23 p.m.

Ark Invest on Monday bought more than 180,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics  (CRSP) - Get Free Report, spread across Ark's Genomic Revolution ETF and its flagship Innovation ETF. The purchase, based on Crispr's Monday closing price of $60.28 per share, was valued at roughly $11.1 million. 

Ark Innovation, responsible for the bulk of the purchase, alone snapped up 151,090 shares of the gene-editing company, boosting the fund's total holding to 5.8 million shares, valued at nearly $350 million and weighted at 4.17% of the ETF. 

Ark's Crispr holding is now the seventh-largest holding in its Innovation portfolio, which is led still by large holdings in Coinbase  (COIN) - Get Free Report, Roku  (ROKU) - Get Free Report and UIPath  (PATH) - Get Free Report. Ark's Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report holding, now weighted at only 7.5% of the fund, has fallen to fourth place. 

Related: Meet the biotech company Cathie Wood bought half a million shares of this month

The purchase comes just a few days after Crispr was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Casgevy gene-edited therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease. 

This marks the first-ever approval of a Crispr-based gene-editing therapy in the U.S. 

The company said in a statement that approximately 16,000 patients — ages 12 and up — are now eligible for a one-time treatment that offers a "functional cure" of the disease. 

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a partner of Crispr's on this project, said that it will set up authorized treatment centers at experienced hospitals to administer the treatment. The company has so far activated nine such centers at hospitals across the country. 

"It is a watershed moment in the history of biomedicine and a great day for patients suffering from sickle cell disease," CEO Samarth Kulkarni told CNBC Monday. "We're excited about not just this approval, but everything else in our pipeline that's coming behind it." 

"We think this is a very scalable platform that can apply to many diseases," he added. 

Related: Cathie Wood explains why she cut Ark's Tesla holding

The investment value of FDA approval 

Despite the approval of the treatment, Crispr's stock has been falling since the announcement. 

In a Monday note, TD Cowen downgraded Crispr to underperform, lowering its price target to $30 a share. The firm warned that, despite its FDA approval, the Casgevy treatment doesn't represent enough of a revenue opportunity to justify its current stock price. 

Truist Securities, likewise, cut its price target from $220 to $160. 

Several analysts, however, including from such firms as Barclays and Citigroup, boosted their price targets following the FDA approval. 

Crispr on Nov. 6 reported a $112.2 million net loss for the third quarter, compared to its year-ago net loss of $174.5 million. The company said in a statement that it is in the midst of clinical trials for four additional treatments. 

Shares of Crispr, up 48% for the year, spiked hard throughout November. The stock jumped from an Oct. 31 price of $38.93 to a 52-week high of $76.97, which it achieved on Dec. 8. 

But from those recently-achieved highs, the stock has fallen. 

Crispr shares ticked down again Tuesday morning, now trading slightly below $60 per share. 

Related: Cathie Wood snaps up 1.5 million shares of a tech stock that fell hard this week

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: