Carrie Underwood extends Las Vegas Strip residency

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: December 12, 2023 8:44 p.m.

The Las Vegas Strip is currently hosting some of the most popular country music stars in residencies at several of its hotel casino theaters.

Miranda Lambert, the Academy of Country Music's current Entertainer of the Year, has been performing her Velvet Rodeo residency at Caesars Entertainment's  (CZR) - Get Free Report Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas to sellout crowds since it was the Zappos Theater in September 2022. The residency's popularity has prompted extensions to her engagement, as it has expanded from 24 initial shows to a total of 49 that is set to end with a final show April 6, 2024.

Related: Las Vegas Strip brings back huge 80s rock band residency

Country star Shania Twain returns to the Strip also at the Bakkt Theater for her new "Come On Over" Vegas residency, a 24-show run in 2024 beginning May 10 and concluding Dec. 14. Twain performed her "Still the One" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2012-14 and "Let's Go" at the Zappos Theater 2019-2022.

Garth Brooks' Strip residency runs until December 2024

Superstar Garth Brooks brought his popular country music show back to Las Vegas in 2023 for his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip, which began in May and continues in December, April, May, June, July, September, October and December 2024. 

Superstar country singer Carrie Underwood on Dec. 11 added six new shows to her "Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency" in 2024 at the 5,000-seat Resorts World Theatre on the Las Vegas Strip after selling out her last three shows Dec. 6, 8 and 9. Tickets are still available for Underwood's remaining shows this year on Dec. 13, 16 and 16, according to the Ticketmaster website.

The "Before He Cheats" singer has added shows scheduled for Oct. 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26 that will follow 18 other shows in March, May, June and August 2024. Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific time at AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center.

Mike Coppola&solGetty Images

Carrie Underwood adds Christmas songs to show

Underwood has added various Christmas songs from her album "My Gift (Special Edition)" to the final three shows this year. The singer had returned to the Resorts World stage in November after a run of sell-out shows in September.

“To quote the song, Christmas is my ‘Favorite Time of Year,’ so it’s a lot of fun to get to perform some of my favorite holiday songs during our December shows – some of them for the first time live,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be announcing six more shows in October 2024, and can’t wait to be back on the Resorts World Theatre stage next year.”

Underwood was the first artist residency to perform at Resorts World Theatre when it opened in December 2021, and it also was her own first residency ever. The residency continued into March and April 2022 and returned in 2023 for shows in June, July, September, November and December.

Katy Perry also debuted her "Play" residency at Resorts World Theatre in December 2021 and performed her final show on Nov. 4. Country singer Luke Bryan opened his residency at the Resorts World Theatre in February 2022 with nine shows and continued extending his engagement until his final six shows on Dec. 29, 30, 31, 2023, and Jan. 3, 5 and 6, 2024.

