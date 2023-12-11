The Arena Group appoints Manoj Bhargava interim CEO

The board of directors of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) - Get Free Report met and took action to improve the operational efficiency and revenue of the company. The board terminated the employment of CEO Ross Levinsohn and named Manoj Bhargava as interim Chief Executive Officer, both effective today (Dec, 11).

This follows actions last week, in which the company terminated the employment of operations president and COO Andrew Kraft, media president Rob Barrett, and corporate counsel Julie Fenster.

The Arena Group is home to more than 265 brands, including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade Media, Men’s Journal, and HubPages,

.