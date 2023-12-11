SmileDirectClub is officially shutting down

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half Picture This: Forest Supervisor Dale Deiter retiring Alleged racial remarks by Havasu lawmaker could affect voting rights case Picture This: Lighting of the Menorah Picture This: Crews blast rocks in Oak Creek Canyon Chino Valley Assistant Superintendent Cindy Daniels emerges as only candidate for superintendent position High court to hear abortion arguments Tuesday Public feedback on proposed Hwy. 89 widening up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday Festive Acker Night entertains, raises money for youth music programs Local children get annual opportunity to Shop with a Cop

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

SmileDirectClub is officially shutting down

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: December 11, 2023 9:17 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Monday, December 11th.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were in the green to close out today's session. The Dow closed up 156 points, the Nasdaq closed up two tenths of a percent, and the S&P closed three tenths of a percent higher. Investors are looking ahead to the December Fed meeting and key inflation data out Tuesday. While this report isn’t expected to sway the Fed’s next interest rate decision, a higher than expected figure could dampen investor hopes of an interest rate cut in the near future. As of now, markets are pricing in a 40 percent chance that the central bank cuts rates in March.

In other news, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, SmileDirectClub is completely shutting down, effective immediately. Founded in 2014, the company sold teeth aligners directly to consumers, aimed at making dentistry and orthodontics faster and cheaper for customers.

The company announced that existing customers in the middle of treatments, which could take between four and six months, are encouraged to consult a dentist if they want to continue their teeth straightening.

However, customers who financed their treatment plans with SmileDirectClub are expected to continue to make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full per the terms of our SmilePay program.

In 2019, SmileDirectClub launched its IPO, which valued it at almost $9 billion. According to the company, it has served over two million people worldwide.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: