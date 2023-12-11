Popular beverage brand makes a massive change (fans aren't sure about it)

It's a bizarre time to be in the beverage industry.

On the one hand, it's never been a better time as a boom in flavor experimentation and social media influencer culture lend more opportunity to customer interaction.

Take for example, "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson's partnership with Smart Water.

"I'm still the same old kid from Staten Island," Davidson proudly says in a 2023 commercial, drinking from the brand's new bottled alkaline series. "Just a little more elevated."

Other brands squarely target a younger audience to propel growth. Take PepsiCo's (PEP) - Get Free Report new Starry, which features brightly-colored packaging with retro letters aimed squarely at Gen Z.

But tastes are fickle, and consumer preferences change. Just ask anyone at your local burger bar whether they prefer Pepsi or Coke and you'll get some pretty divided answers.

In fact, the number of young people who consumed at least one daily sugar-sweetened beverage has fallen to 61% from 80% in recent years, according to a study by Harvard researchers.

This is why many of the giants have tried diversifying away from sugary drinks and expanded more into lighter fares. Sparkling water, mineral water, essence water, flavored water, and pretty much all the waters you can imagine are being gobbled up by big brands to target a more health-conscious palate.

Coca-Cola's (KO) - Get Free Report big bet on Top Chico sparkling mineral water demonstrates just that.

And now, a recent move by another large beverage company is pressing even further into the space.

Alcoholic beverage gets a major makeover

Since tastes are increasingly trending toward more healthy options, beverage giant White Claw, is launching a new drink aimed squarely at the sober.

White Claw, the company behind its namesake spiked seltzers and feature about 5% ABV per serving, is going booze-free in a new line. It's owned by Marc Anthony Brands Inc. and features all sorts of flavors enjoyed especially on college campuses and in the summertime, such as raspberry, mango, black cherry, natural lime, and ruby grapefruit.

“The industry is ripe for disruption as demand for flavorful, non-alcoholic drinks is on the rise,” Phil Rosse, President of Mark Anthony Brands said. “But current options like excessively sweet mocktails, bland waters, and near-beers are disconnected from what today’s adult drinkers want.”

White Claw launches new 0% alcohol seltzers: 'Depth of flavor and complexity' https://t.co/G3OrcVQt7a — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) December 10, 2023

The new booze-free edition features four flavors, including:

Black Cherry Cranberry

Lime Yuzu

Peach Orange Blossom

Mango Passion Fruit

But fans aren't sure what to make of the new alcohol-free products.

"Wouldn't it basically be La Croix? I'm pretty sure they were rocking the Seltzer market long before White Claw was around to turn it alcoholic," one Reddit user asked.

"Congrats you invented LaCroix," one user on X wrote.

"So is it um...just seltzer?" another asked.

Others drew comparisons to similar alcohol-free beverages and saw potential for success.

"Liquid Death has been a killer since it’s launch, makes sense for others as well to try something similar," one user tweeted.

"Super tempting, I hate the after taste of alcohol but it tastes pretty good. Definitely on the lookout," another Redditor wrote.

White Claw says its beverages will feature electrolytes for hydration – offering "half as many as you'd find in some leading sports drinks, with only a fraction of the sugar and calories — 15 per 12 oz. can."

The drinks roll out just in time for Dry January, when many folks cut back following their holiday indulgences and attempt to drink and eat less.