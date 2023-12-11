Pet of the Week: Peep (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Peep, an approximately 4- to 6-year-old Chihuahua/Terrier mix. Peep and his friend, Bunny, came to the shelter together as strays. Due to not being claimed, they are both looking for new homes. Although timid upon first meeting new people, Peep warms up rather quickly. He loves to eat, snuggle, and play with tennis balls. We do not believe Peep is fully house trained. A home with older kids would probably suit Peep best. He has not been tested around cats or other dogs, other than Bunny.

If you would like to meet this handsome boy, please give the shelter a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.