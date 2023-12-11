Pet of the Week: Luke (Catty Shack)

Luke is fun with almost non-stop action. He is especially fond of playing and chasing with his sister, Leia. Luke is a very handsome Tuxedo kitten with a white nose and white tips on his ears. Between the two of them they are ruling their foster home! Good with well-behaved children, motors purr like a train.

If interested in Luke (or sister Leia), please inquire through Cattyshackrescue.org, or contact his foster mom, Bonnie, at 928-582-1239. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.