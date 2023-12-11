Pet of the Week: Denny (United Animal Friends)

Denny’s middle name is “adventure” — he’s always up for some fun and excitement. His boundless energy makes him the ideal companion for those who enjoy an active lifestyle. Whether it’s hiking, fetch, or a trip to the dog park, Denny is the go-to partner for all your escapades. The 9-month-old is a captivating blend of breeds that keeps us guessing — maybe some German Shepherd and Border Collie. While it’s hard to pinpoint his exact lineage, his affectionate nature and outgoing personality make him truly special.

To learn more about his outstanding attributes, please visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click the “Apply for Adoption” button on his page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.