Pet of the Week: Denahi (Blackhat Humane Society)

Denahi is a charming 4-month-old puppy who will melt your heart when he looks up with those dewy eyes. Alone deep on the Rez, he was a lucky boy to be found and saved. We are guessing an Aussie/shep mix with that cute white chin and blaze, glossy black coat and brown mottled legs.

He is well started on his vetting, is crate trained and enjoys the company of dogs and cats. This kiddo loves being by your side and is playful but has a nice chill side too and welcomes an opportunity to curl up at your feet.

Contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928-899-3942 for more information.

Information and photo provided by the Blackhat Humane Society.