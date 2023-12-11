Pet of the Week: Danny Boy (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Danny Boy is a 4-year-old tabby with white hair. He is a sweet boy and was found as a stray before he came to Miss Kitty’s. Danny Boy needs a loving family to talk to and call his own.

To meet Danny Boy, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.