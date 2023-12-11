Out of all of the unusual trends of 2023, these top 5 dominated Google searches this year

Google has once again reminded users that it’s always watching. In its annual “Year in Search” report, the tech company has unveiled the top Google searches of 2023.

This year, the report breaks down the top trending searches of the year into 27 different categories. For example, the top news people searched for this year was the war in Israel and Gaza.

Regarding the top searched people, Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin seized the top spot, beating Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, who landed at No. 3 in the category.

The report also reveals that McDonald’s Grimace shake was the No. 1 recipe that people appeared to be the most curious about, along with lasagna soup and chicken cobbler.

Thanks to social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, etc., which all help to generate and popularize trends, it appears that Google also added a new category to its “Year in Search” list this year which highlights the viral trends people searched for the most.

Below are the top five that were listed.

1.) “Roman empire trend” – This trend was believed to have started from an influencer named Saskia Cort who made an Instagram post in 2022 telling her followers to ask their male partners one question: “How often do you think about the Roman Empire?” It quickly became a trend where women filmed themselves asking the men in their life that one question. The trend has mainly spread like wildfire on TikTok where #romanempire has so far collected over 3 billion views.

2.) “Moon phase trend” – This is another trend that was brought to life by TikTok in the spring this year. It claims that if you want to find out if your significant other is your soulmate, you can do so by comparing and aligning the images of the moon phases that were on you and your significant other’s birthdays. If both of your moon phases fit together and create a full moon when combined, then you and your significant other are considered soulmates. The trend has currently managed to gather 1.1 billion views on TikTok.

3.) “AI yearbook trend” – This nostalgic trend first took over the internet around the fall this year. An app called EPIK created an AI image generator which shows users what they will look like if they graduated from high school in the ‘90s. The app creates a series of images of the user posing for different yearbook photos, often sporting classic thick blunt haircuts and polished stereotypical fashion trends from that era. Celebrities such as singer Charli XCX, actress Keke Palmer and rapper Snoop Dogg have participated in the trend.

4.) “Instagram notes number trend” – Around April, this trend became very popular on Instagram. It involves creating a new Instagram Note that contains a secret number code. That code represents a single letter of the alphabet and often refers to the first initial of that person’s crush.

5.) “Fruit Roll-Ups trend” – Fruit Roll-Ups went viral on TikTok for two reasons this year. First, Fruit Roll-Ups went viral in February after a user with the handle @golisdream posted a video of herself wrapping a Fruit Roll-Up around a scoop of mango ice-cream, then freezing it and eating it causing users to dub the snack as a new food combination. The video quickly garnered millions of views.

Second, another user on TikTok with the handle @KitchenToo also popularized Fruit Roll-Ups again in March after he posted a video of himself taking a Fruit Roll-Up out of the freezer, unwrapping it and taking a bite out of it while it was still folded up and appeared to still have the plastic in between it. Soon after the video went viral with over a million views, the user admitted that he purposely misled viewers.

