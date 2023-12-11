Major sports brand makes a huge move to take on Disney

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half Picture This: Forest Supervisor Dale Deiter retiring Alleged racial remarks by Havasu lawmaker could affect voting rights case Picture This: Lighting of the Menorah Picture This: Crews blast rocks in Oak Creek Canyon Chino Valley Assistant Superintendent Cindy Daniels emerges as only candidate for superintendent position High court to hear abortion arguments Tuesday Public feedback on proposed Hwy. 89 widening up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday Festive Acker Night entertains, raises money for youth music programs Local children get annual opportunity to Shop with a Cop

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Major sports brand makes a huge move to take on Disney

Colin Salao
Originally Published: December 11, 2023 7:08 p.m.

ESPN Bet launched last month, which marked the network's official foray into the business of sports betting.

But ESPN  (DIS) - Get Free Report has a long road to climb to grow from the 2% market share of the sports gambling market to 20%, which is what PENN Entertainment, the company ESPN partnered with, is projecting by 2027. 

It's going to be even more difficult for ESPN as the top names in the space continue to pick up steam, including market leader leader FanDuel, whose parent company Flutter Entertainment is planning to go public in the United States by early next year, according to a report by Front Office Sports.

Related: ESPN dives deeper into sports betting through landmark partnership

Flutter Entertainment, which is based in Ireland, has reportedly secured its plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange by Jan. 29, 2024, less than two weeks before Super Bowl LVIII. FanDuel is the market leader for online sports betting with 39.3% of the market share, according to an August report by Eilers and Krejcik Gaming.

FanDuel's biggest rival in the market right now is DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Free Report, which went public in 2020. The company saw massive dips in 2021, but has seen its stock up over 230% year-to-date. The same Eilers and Krejcik report had DraftKings overtake FanDuel as the market leader for total online gambling, while trailing about 5% in the sports betting category.

Related: What the ESPN Bet deal could mean to the sports media and betting industries

The decision of FanDuel to go public is likely also to protect against one more growing company, PointsBet, who was purchased by Fanatics in October. CEO Michael Rubin has said that his hope for Fanatics, which is known for dominating the merchandise and memorabilia market, is to become a platform where fans can access "anything they want in one place."

Fanatics has not yet gone public, but has suggested that it has plans to go public in the future.

Discuss trade ideas with Hedge Fund Managers and experienced Day Traders. Get Real Money Pro now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: