Macy's $5.8 Billion Buyout! - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Macy's spiking hard on a buyout offer, Cigna surging on the death of Humana merger talks, the bitcoin slump dragging down other prominent crypto stocks, and MorphoSys rocketing to the upside on positive phase 3 trial results. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the state of the NFL this season. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

