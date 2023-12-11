How Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan could be connected to Harvard researcher's firing

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Imagination Library of Prescott Area triples in participants in past year and a half Picture This: Forest Supervisor Dale Deiter retiring Alleged racial remarks by Havasu lawmaker could affect voting rights case Picture This: Lighting of the Menorah Picture This: Crews blast rocks in Oak Creek Canyon Chino Valley Assistant Superintendent Cindy Daniels emerges as only candidate for superintendent position High court to hear abortion arguments Tuesday Public feedback on proposed Hwy. 89 widening up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday Festive Acker Night entertains, raises money for youth music programs Local children get annual opportunity to Shop with a Cop

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

How Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan could be connected to Harvard researcher's firing

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: December 11, 2023 10:22 p.m.

One day, alumni influence over the policies of their alma maters will be dissected and studied. But until then, whistleblower complaints alleging quid pro quo donations that resulted in wrongful termination will have to do. 

Boston University Assistant Professor Dr. Joan Donavan's complaint alleges that she was one of the world's leading experts on social media disinformation at Harvard's Technology and Social Change Research Project just a few short years ago. 

Related: Only these ten EVs will qualify for the full federal tax credit in 2024

Donavan was called upon by the Senate in April 2021 to testify about how social media platforms push disinformation that could have a harmful effect on the U.S. population. 

She and her team began analyzing thousands of documents known as the Facebook Files, "exposing Facebook's knowledge of how the platform has caused significant public harm," according to the complaint.

But by October 2021, Donavan claims "the importance and prestige" of TASC's work became irrelevant to the school's dean, Douglas Elmendorf. Donavan swore that she received the Facebook Files legally at Harvard Kennedy School Dean's Council meeting that was attended by a Facebook PR exec, who "became irate when she discussed" the matter. 

By December 2021, alumnus Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan had given the school $500 million through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. At this point, Donavan's complaint says things began to really change for her and her team. 

“The mood changed overnight. The work we were doing turned from a source of pride for Harvard into a source of shame,” wrote Dr. Donovan. “Instead of seizing on an extraordinary opportunity to further our knowledge of social media platforms and how they work hidden from public scrutiny, the university subjected my team and our projects to death by a thousand cuts.”

With the help of non-profit Whistleblower Aid, Donavan has sent her complaint to the President and General Counsel of Harvard University, the U.S. Department of Education and the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. 

Meta did not return a request for comment. 

Tired of the investing maze? We’ve got the map. Thousands of stocks? Forget them. We zero in on the winners – and we’ll let you in on the secret. Our pros are sharing their top picks NOW. Missed out on the last one? Don’t make that mistake again. Join us today.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: