Away’s popular luggage that’s backed by tons of celebrities is up to 45% off ahead of the holidays

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are peak travel season, so now is a great time to surprise the travel enthusiast in your life with new, durable luggage at a lower cost. If you missed your chance to score deals during Away’s Black Friday sale, don’t worry. Right now, several popular items like The Bigger Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On Flex, and packing cubes are on sale again for up to 45% off, a rare discount. Make sure to order before the end of the day to ensure your package arrives in time for Christmas.

Any last-minute shoppers who still have gifts to cross off their holiday lists should take advantage of these steep markdowns while they’re still available. They likely won’t last long considering the most highly sought-after products are major sell-out risks. Celebrities like Margot Robbie, Nick Jonas, and the former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have used the brand and stand by its quality, according to People. Instead of wasting time sifting through all 67 items, we’ve condensed the sale down to the top 15 Away luggage and accessories worth buying for less.

Every person needs a high-quality suitcase as part of their luggage collection and if you had to choose just one, take it from thousands of rave reviewers who swear by The Carry-On and its larger companion The Bigger Carry-On for shorter trips and light packers. Each suitcase features 360-degree wheels, retractable handles, and a TSA-approved combination lock for added security. Both have lightweight and durable exterior shells and offer spacious compression interiors with buckle straps that keep your belongings in place.