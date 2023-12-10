The Nasdaq-100 culls its lesser stocks

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Public feedback on proposed Hwy. 89 widening up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday Festive Acker Night entertains, raises money for youth music programs Local children get annual opportunity to Shop with a Cop New St. Luke’s Episcopal Church rector returns to Prescott Need2Know: Sunflower Hair now open in Prescott Valley; ‘Rising expenses’ force temporary closure of Casa Alverez Mexican Restaurant in Prescott; The Law Office of Russell Duerksen celebrates 30 years Prescott Workforce Housing Committee moves on to recommendations for City Council Prescott Valley Performing Arts presents ‘Scrooge’ Local community builder proposes new product for attainable housing Hobbs willing to deploy National Guard to border Court: Scottsdale police did nothing wrong arresting restaurant owner for violation of COVID order

Subscribe Now
Monday, Dec. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Nasdaq-100 culls its lesser stocks

Charley Blaine
Originally Published: December 10, 2023 11:48 p.m.

No stock index ever stays the same.

Things change. 

Consider the Dow Jones Industrial Average  (^DJI) - Get Free Report, which had 12 components when it was first established in 1896 by Charles Dow. 

Of those 12, only one company still remains alive under its original name: General Electric  (GE) - Get Free Report, and it was taken out of the Dow in 2018. It also has spun off a number of subsidiaries into new publicly held companies.

One of the 12, United States Leather, ultimately went out of business. 

The rest have new names or were merged into other companies. United States Rubber morphed into tiremaker Uniroyal and is now part of Michelin  (MGDDY) - Get Free Report.

The operators of stock indexes know this and routinely adjust their components to account for mergers, liquidations, economic and changing business conditions. Sometimes, the market caps for the stocks are just too small. 

The last change to the Dow came in August 2020 when Amgen  (AMGN) - Get Free Report, Honeywell International  (HON) - Get Free Report  and Salesforce Inc.  (CRM) - Get Free Report replaced Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Free Report, Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Free Report and Raytheon Technologies  (RTN) - Get Free Report.

The S&P 500's  (^IN) - Get Free Report latest changes come Dec. 18 when ride-sharing operator Uber  (UBER) - Get Free Report, electronic-components maker Jabil  (JBL) - Get Free Report, and Builders FirstSource  (BLDR) - Get Free Report, manufacturer of building materials and related products, join the index. 

Now it's the turn of the Nasdaq-100 Index  (^NDX) - Get Free Report, arguably the hottest U.S. index, up 47% so far this year. 

Nasdaq Inc.  (NDAQ) - Get Free Report, which runs the index, revises the components for the index at least annually in December, subbing out lesser performers with companies to have great prospects. Typically to get in, companies have to be eligible (i.e., not financial stocks) and are the largest 100 companies in a candidate list ranked by market capitalization.

Coming in on Dec. 18 are: 

The best-known company leaving the index is ecommerce company -- and dot-com pioneer -- eBay  (EBAY) - Get Free Report. A Nasdaq-100 member since 1999, eBay has provided a way for sellers and buyers of everything from cameras to 1880s political memorabilia to find each other.  The shares are basically flat this year and fell nearly 38% in 2022. Its closing peak was $80.59 in 2022. 

Also leaving is electric-vehicle Lucid  (LCID) - Get Free Report, which went public in 2021 and joined the index that December. Its deletion was likely because of heavy losses from the extreme challenges electric-vehicle startups are having getting into the market. The shares are off 75% from their 52-week high.

And there's Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) - Get Free Report, the internet communications company that kept businesses and, of course, family and friends in touch during the Covid-19 pandemic. Zoom was added in April 2020. 

Also leaving are 

The moves will affect index funds, exchange-traded funds and other vehicles built to mimic the index because fund managers have to buy the stocks going in and sell those leaving.

The moves may add a percentage point to the prices of the newcomer stocks. Nasdaq says that average effect on the upside is 1%, measured from five days before the inclusion is announced until five days afterward. 

The deletions will prompt selling, often before the announcement. 

The Nasdaq-100 is a modified market-cap weighted index: That means the larger the market cap, the more influence on the value of the index. But the rules allow for a special rebalancing of the weights of individual stocks  especially if things get unbalanced.G

In July, in fact, with the index soaring, the Nasdaq decided to rebalance the index because, as Todd Campbell noted, the market cap of the biggest stocks had swamped the index. 

Microsoft MSFT, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report, Nvidia NVDA, Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Free Report, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report, Meta Platforms  (META) - Get Free Report, and the two classes of Alphabet ( (GOOG) - Get Free Report and  (GOOGL) - Get Free Report) combined represented 54.6% of the market cap of all the stocks in the index. So, the Nasdaq reduced the weights of that group.

The six stocks being removed on Dec. 17 combined represented just 0.83% of the total market cap. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: