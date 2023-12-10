Snoop Dogg's net worth, businesses, and investments

Snoop Dogg is best known for being... well, Snoop Dogg. His prestigious career as a rapper and actor has earned him instant recognizability — and he's taking the Snoop brand to the bank. Between endorsements, appearances, and his many business investments, what is Snoop Dogg's net worth?

The D-O-double-G was born Calvin Broadus Jr. in late 1971. He started his career rapping on a 1992 Dr. Dre album and followed with his first album "Doggystyle" in 1993. Thirty years later, Snoop has graced some of the biggest stages in the world, including lucrative appearances at Coachella the Superbowl halftime show. He's starred in movies, TV shows, commercials, and more.

So how do all those dollar bills stack up?

Snoop Dogg is a popular guest on many TV shows, including "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", seen here promoting Snoop Cereal by his company Broadus Foods. Randy Holmes&solGetty Images

What is Snoop Dogg's net worth in 2023?

The best estimation of Snoop Dogg's net worth is $150 million — and he's built his empire on a diverse mix of performances, business investments, and public adoration. Since establishing himself as a rapper and music producer in the 1990s, Snoop has illustrated that he's a man of many talents, from acting to cooking to coaching local sports teams. Thanks to these many talents, the artist has plenty of income streams.

Is Snoop Dogg a billionaire?

$150 million is a lot of money, but it's a ways away from billionaire status. While it's not unthinkable that he may one day join the club, Snoop has been very vocal about his passion for investing his wealth back into his community.

Where does Snoop Dogg live?

In 1998, Broadus purchased a home in Diamond Bar, California for $720,000. Today, that same property is worth $1.7 million. His 4,000 sq. ft. palace sits on 2.8 acres and includes 4 bedrooms and bathrooms. You can bet the kitchen is decked out with the finest appliances, and the home includes a library and a formal dining room. The yard includes a swimming pool, tennis court, and jacuzzi.

His second home in the Diamond Bar area serves as a recording studio, a film studio for music videos, and a basketball court.

What companies does Snoop Dogg invest in?

Snoop Dogg isn't just a performer and artist — he's also an entrepreneur. Leveraging his brand to invest in foods, experieces, and cannabis, he's a prime example of how to invest in products you personally believe in. To get an idea of how much Snoop Dogg is worth, take a look as his portfolio.

Snoop Dogg's investment funds with Casa Verde Capital

Through his fund Casa Verde Capital, Snoop Dogg has invested heavily in the cannabis industry. Casa Verde has invested in several cannabis-based companies, including online ording platform Dutchie, on-demand delivery platform Eaze, and cannabis-related news platform Merry Jane — which Snoop founded himself. This also includes his own cannabis products, Leafs by Snoop.

The fund's interest in cannabis is invested both in the U.S. and internationally — mostly Germany and the EU. In 2020, a source told TechCrunch that the fund was worth more than $200 million.

Personal investments

As for Snoop Dogg's personal investments, we know that he hopped on early IPO for a few companies, including Reddit, Klarna, and Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report. 2023 hasn't been a spectacular year for his market shares in these companies, but the rapper may have avoided taking losses.

Between purchasing at IPO price or receiving stocks in exchange for publicity, which he did with Klarna, Snoop may not be feeling the sting.

What businesses does Snoop Dogg own?

Whether it's something to smoke, a snack, or Snoop Dogg-inspired clothes for literal dogs, Broadus knows how to pick and market a product. Outside of the cannabis industry, the D-O-double-G has created several products that still speak to his brand.

Snoop Doggie Doggs

In 2022 Snoop designed a series of dog clothes and accessories inspired by his own aesthetic. A love of dogs (not just Snoopy, from whom he takes his famous nickname) has always been a part of Snoop's image. A Snoop-themed chain for your dog? A hat including the rapper's signature braids? It's definitely a market.

This line of doggie fashion items, eatware, and toys can be found on Petco (WOOF) - Get Free Report, PetSmart, and Kohl's (KSS) - Get Free Report shelves now.

Broadus Foods

Inspired by the home cooking of his mother, Broadus foods have two breakfast brands: Snoop Cereal and Mama Snoop pancake mix and maple syrup. Even before Broadus became BFFs with Martha Stewart, the pop culture icon was a big fan of a home-cooked meal.

Through Broadus Fooods, Snoop and the company CEO Percy Miller want to "inspire economic empowerment by adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands."

Indoggo Gin

It's only natural that the artist who brought us "Gin and Juice" should make his own gin. This gin boasts a "laid-back California style", and also comes in a strawberry flavor. For now, it looks easiest to purchase Snoop's gin online. Juice not included.

The Snoopify App

In 2013, Snoop Dogg saw success in the tech field thanks to the Snoopify App. Users who downloaded the app were treated to Snoop Dogg-themed backdrops and stickers that could be added to photos and selfies.

Snoopadelic Films

Not only has Snoop Dogg appeared in films like 'Bones' and 'Half-Baked', Snoop owns his own production company. Over the years he's produced a handful of horror films and comedies, and a documentary about his time in Jamaica called "Reincarnated".

Snoop Dogg's appearances, promotions, and team-ups

Concerts

These days, Snoop Dogg still plays live venues. His most recent High School Reunion Tour quickly sold out several shows, and celebrated 30 years since the release of his debut album "Doggystyle".

One source claims that a booking agency leak clocked Snoop's pay-per-performance between $75,000 and $100,000. These numbers, if correct, are likely based on special event performance rather than tour dates.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is on stage during a concert at Lanxess Arena in fall of 2023 picture alliance&solGetty Images

Commercials

Snoop Dogg has done plenty of product and service endorsements over the years — and he's gotten some hefty paychecks in return.

In 2020, a commercial he filmed for online food retailer Just Eat netted Snoop Dogg a cool $6.2 million. That'll buy a dog a lot of bones. It's not outside of reason to predict that his most recent appearance in a Petco commercial may have earned him even more.

Other appearances

To get Snoop to rap a verse on your album will set you back a pretty penny — a bare minimum $250,000.

“You’ll get about 16 bars,” he said on a podcast episode in 2022. “And when it’s time to do the video, I need to get another $250,000 up out of you. And you only got an hour so get to filming.” The man's time is valuable.

But Snoop Dogg is a cultural icon and as such, he's everywhere. In summer of 2023, he even appeared in the massively popular video game "Call of Duty" as a playable character. It's unknown if or how much money Snoop Dogg got paid for his likeness to be used in the game.