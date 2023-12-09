This car vacuum shoppers say knocks Dyson 'out of the park' is now on sale for just $25

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your car is prone to looking a little messy, getting a dedicated car vacuum can totally change your life. You no longer have to drag your house vacuum outside, and most are small (and light) enough to easily store in your trunk. Right now, Amazon’s bestselling VacLife Car Vacuum is 70%, or $35, off. Now just $25 after a 40% discount and 30% on-page coupon, it’s been purchased more than 10,000 times this month alone.

For that low price, you get the vacuum itself and two attachments: a nozzle tool to get deep between those seats and crevices, and a brush tool to help loosen dust and hair. Prime members will also score free, fast shipping.

VacLife Car Vacuum Cleaner, $25 (was $60) at Amazon

This VacLife unit boasts over 14,500+ perfect ratings, with one reviewer writing that it “knocks my old Dyson vacuum out of the park,” and following it up with “this things really sucks” (in a good way, we presume). In addition to vacuuming the car, this reviewer also noted that it works well for sucking up hair in the bathroom.

Similar to Dysons, this vac has a powerful motor that runs at 31,000 rotations per minute, and it features a wider main nozzle that can help suck up more with a single pass. The included attachments mean you can clean a floor mat and tighter spaces like a cup holder or the bottom of a center console. Not to mention, it’s lightweight at just 1.46 pounds and is easy to empty with a removable dust bin.

One shopper wrote, “Great for getting dust out of corners as well as car mats with the tiny grooves. The charge lasts a good while and I am thankful that it comes with an extra filter.” Unlike other competing handheld vacs, this is battery-powered and rechargeable, so you won’t need to worry about running out of cord length.

Whether vacuuming under car seats or deep in a trunk, you’ll appreciate the onboard LED lights illuminating debris. You also get two filters in the box, so you won’t need to order replacements for a while.

Considering the countless reviews and a warranty backed by the Vaclife team, scoring this vacuum cleaner for just $25 is a great deal. It’ll also ensure you can keep your vehicle clean, and if a spill or drop strikes, you can make it disappear in a snap.