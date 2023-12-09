Pepsi discontinues 3 soda flavors Coca-Cola doesn't offer

It's always crushing when a company gets rid of something you like.

The end of a product can hit even harder when it has a devoted fanbase. It's a problem relative to scale that works a lot like the television business.

A show that steadily gets a million viewers on cable would generally be considered a solid performer or even a hit depending upon the size of the channel airing it. Put the same show on a broadcast network and that audience will get you cancelled every time.

That's the dilemma when it comes to huge companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. killing products like Tab or Pepsi Blue. Those products may not sell on a large enough scale to make sense for Coke and Pepsi but they may still have hundreds of thousands of fans.

To a smaller soda brand, Tab or Pepsi Blue might be considered hits while to Coke and Pepsi, they're rounding errors not worth supporting. It's a dilemma that puts soda's "Big Two" in a position where they often have to disappoint passionate customers.

PepsiCo. has done that again by discontinuing three popular soda flavors, but there may still be some good news for customers.

PepsiCo discontinues its 'top-shelf' soda



In 2016, PepsiCo. introduced 1893 Original Cola. It was meant to be a top-shelf flavor that harkened back to the company's founding.

"1893 brings together premium ingredients and more than 100 years of cola-making expertise to present a great-tasting fusion of the past and present. Inspired by the original recipes created in 1893 by Pepsi founder Caleb Bradham, 1893 is a blend of kola nut extract, real sugar and sparkling water," PepsiCo. shared on its website.

That original launch, which included Original Cola and Ginger Cola flavors, was followed by the company adding Citrus Cola and Black Currant Cola.

In addition to being a return to PepsiCo.'s roots, the 1893 line was an attempt to create sodas that paired with top-shelf liquor for mixed drinks.

"The 1893 Top Shelf bartender program serves as an extension of the new flavors campaign, demonstrating that a premium spirit is best enjoyed with a premium cola. The program will enlist some of the nation's top award-winning bartenders and explore how today's mixologists are incorporating past and present flavors surrounding the kola nut into clever, refined modern cocktails," the company shared.

PepsiCo. had killed all of the extended Pepsi 1893 flavors over the past few years and now it has stopped making the Pepsi 1893 Cola.

PepsiCo, kills three Pepsi flavors

In addition to discontinuing Pepsi 1893, the company has also stopped manufacturing Pepsi Berry and Pepsi Cherry Vanilla. If you're a fan of one of these flavors, however, you may still be able to stock up one last time.

"Manufacturing has ended, but it may still be found on shelf," the company shared in the products section of its website.

Searches for all three flavors did show them being in stock on some retail websites and being sold for inflated prices on others (which is typical for discontinued sodas).

Pepsi, like Coca-Cola, has occasionally brought back discontinued sodas for limited-time revivals. It has done that with Pepsi Blue and Crystal Pepsi two of of its more heavily-hyped releases that failed spectacularly. It's not likely that Pepsi 1893, Pepsi Berry, or Pepsi Cherry Vanilla's demise lead to a Tab-level organized campaign to bring these brands back, but social media pressure has worked in limited instances in the past.