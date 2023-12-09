Obituary: Frederick Edward Lindquist

Frederick Edward Lindquist passed away Sept. 1, 2023, at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Karen and beloved daughter Stena. Fred was born in Peoria, Illinois, and had three brothers and one sister; referred to by their father as the “wrecking crew.” His father, Frithiof, a Swedish immigrant, worked as an engineer on the railroad. Peggy, Fred’s petite mother, packed a gun as she transitioned from telegrapher to railroad detective. Times were tough, and Fred’s mother died when he was 10 years old. Fred’s siblings went to live with relatives, while he was placed in the Illinois Welfare System. Despite his early hardships, he excelled in football and received a football scholarship to the University of Illinois. His three years on the team, and the winning of the 1952 Rose Bowl, anchored his life. In appreciation he created an endowment in honor of the team to support future football players in need. He was a proud Illini.

After graduating from the University of Illinois, and serving as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, Fred returned to Dixon, Illinois, and began a three-year career in real estate and insurance. Curious about his family roots, Fred traveled to meet his relatives in Sweden, where he worked for five months above the Arctic Circle as a lumberjack. He was very proud of his Swedish heritage.

Upon returning from Sweden, Fred moved to Arizona and received his master’s degree from Arizona State University. He then accepted positions as a teacher and a coach at Prescott High School where he would meet art teacher, Karen Smith. They married soon after, and moved to Ramah, New Mexico, to teach on a Native American Reservation. They then returned to Arizona where Fred was a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology at the University of Arizona. They taught in Tucson and then settled in Prescott where they had two daughters, Signe and Stena. Fred worked in real estate and taught the real estate course for many years at Yavapai College, while Karen was the Graphic & Exhibit designer for the Sharlot Hall Museum.

In 1983 Fred and Karen opened Lindquist Realtors and were in business for 36 years. Fred obtained his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation in real estate and was a member of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) marketing properties internationally. They loved traveling to Europe and had many memorable trips learning about different cultures and customs.

Fred believed in honesty, integrity, and hard work. He valued teamwork, drive and always strove to learn and challenge himself. His “never give up” attitude and perseverance were pervasive throughout his life. He even became a licensed private pilot. He lived by the motto of “Giving is a part of living.” He was community-minded and served for years on several boards, including The Salvation Army, YMCA and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and was American Legion Boys State Chairman for decades. He was also a long-time member of the Prescott Rotary, and in later years volunteered at the Northern Arizona Veterans Hospital.

In 2008 the Lindquists, along with the Ron and Laura James family, purchased Badger Park, which was gifted to the YMCA, thereby creating Lindquist Family Park. In 2012 Fred and Karen received The Salvation Army “Others” Award for their service to the Prescott community. They were married for 61 years and always believed in giving back to the Prescott community they so loved.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to local charities in Fred and Karen’s memory.

Information provided by the family.