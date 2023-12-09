Festive Acker Night entertains, raises money for youth music programs
The Prescott Ukulele Guild performs at Acker Night, an annual holiday event that benefits local children’s arts programs, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The event featured local and national musical talent, fostering a night of music, food and fun during the holiday season. Donation “Tips for Scholarships” bags were placed in front of performers, with proceeds supporting Yavapai County school children’s music lessons and aiding the local school district’s music department. For a photo gallery of the festivities, visit dCourier.com. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)