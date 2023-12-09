A top-selling oscillating space heater that heats a room ‘the minute you turn it on’ is on sale for $60

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter might be considered the most wonderful time of the year when it comes to celebrating the holidays, but facing cold temperatures is less pleasant. Turning up your thermostat can increase your monthly bill, so instead many people are rushing to buy space heaters this time of year to prepare for the cold months ahead.

Luckily, you don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars on a quality machine because the Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater is currently on sale for just $60. It’s one of Amazon’s top-selling models, ranking no.3 in the indoor electric space heaters category, and it’s sold over 50,000 times in the last 30 days.

It only weighs 2.5-lbs, making it easy to transport from one spot to another, and it warms small rooms up to 300 sq/ft quickly and efficiently by using a 1500-watt heating element that can be adjusted from the included remote control. Adjust the thermostat and choose between three settings (high, low, and auto), set timers, and turn on oscillation for even distribution without having to leave your seat. There’s also a control panel on top of the heater for added convenience.

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $60 (was $70) at Amazon

Space heaters should never be left unattended or plugged in while not in use to avoid fire hazards. For more peace of mind, this unit also has several safety features, like overheat protection, auto shut-off, and a cool-touch exterior to prevent burns.

More than 44,000 shoppers have given this space heater five stars overall, and it has a 4.3-star rating when it comes to safety features. As for other benefits, several people claim that this small-yet-mighty machine helps them “save money” on their heating bills each month.

“The heat output is strong the minute you turn it on, and the fan is strong for its size but nice and quiet,” one person wrote. “I would highly recommend. Best space heater I have ever owned.”

The last time this space heater was on sale, the deal didn’t last long, so take this as your opportunity to add it to your cart while it’s just $60. Order now and it can arrive as soon as two days with a Prime membership.