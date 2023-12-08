Walmart makes a big move into a crucial area customers will love

CVS has positioned itself as more than a drugstore. The chain wants its brick-and-mortar locations to be a sort of health destination.

Its goal has been making basic health care more accessible. The chain has added Minute Clinics in more than 1,000 locations, based on the idea that people will get more basic care if it's close by in the neighborhood.

"Our providers can treat minor illnesses and injuries, screen and monitor chronic conditions, give immunizations and annual exams, and more," the company says. "And the MinuteClinic locations inside CVS HealthHUB offer additional services, including sleep-apnea assessments and blood work."

It's not a primary-care-physician's office, but the CVS Health (CVS) - Get Free Report Minute Clinics make a lot of routine health care very accessible.

And while Minute Clinics do offer a variety of health-care services specifically for women, there's one key need they don't meet.

Walmart is stepping into that space.

CVS has built its business around offering health-care services. Image source&colon Shutterstock

Walmart tests a critical health-care service

Walmart has partnered with RadNet (RDNT) - Get Free Report, a national provider of high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, to launch MammogramNow. The first location, which will provide "an innovative screening mammography service" at the Walmart Supercenter in Milford, Del., has opened.

"This pioneering initiative aims to enhance breast health awareness and accessibility, including the integration of cutting-edge DeepHealth technology, into the Walmart Supercenter environment, providing women with convenient access to crucial breast cancer screening services," Radnet said in a news release.

Much like the CVS Minute Clinic model, this is about bringing critical health services closer to the people who need them. That can be crucial when it comes to helping women survive breast cancer.

"When breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%," according to the American Cancer Society. "Early detection includes doing monthly breast self-exams, and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms."

Walmart's women's-health efforts are in the early days

The partnership between Walmart and RadNet will start slowly,

"The 18-month initial pilot will consist of three locations, the first in Milford, Del. The next two will go live in Q1 of ’24 in Hanford, Calif., and Phoenix. During this pilot period, RadNet will have the opportunity to expand into additional markets," RadNet told TheStreet via email.

RadNet and Walmart have partnered to make breast health screenings more accessible, encouraging proactive, community-based health care. As part of the pilot, RadNet will actively promote breast health education and awareness initiatives.

RadNet currently performs about 5% of all mammograms conducted in the U.S.

"The pilot with Walmart is designed to provide even greater, convenient access for women, driving better compliance with annual breast cancer screening guidelines,” said RadNet CEO Howard Berger.

“The ability to offer leading-edge hardware, software, and AI technologies in a nontraditional health-care location, such as a highly trafficked retail location like a Walmart Supercenter, could become a new paradigm for the future of consumer health care and preventative medicine.”

Walmart tests other health initiatives

Walmart has also been testing other health-care initiatives in additional pilot programs.

These include adding HIV screening services at two locations in Virginia. Walmart has also been adding Minute Clinic-like health centers at some of its store locations.

“We continue to look for ways to make health care even more accessible to the communities we serve,” Walmart Senior Vice President Richard Fuchs said on the company's website.

He has explained that the company sees strong value in offering its customers health-care services that are "conveniently located adjacent to Walmart Supercenters where many members already shop for groceries and everyday essentials.”

