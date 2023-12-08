OFFERS
Traveling for the holidays? Keep an eye on your home with the Blink Mini security camera, now just $20

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: December 8, 2023 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Regardless of how long or far your holiday travel is this year, the ability to check in on your home can be invaluable. It can give you instant peace of mind, and it’s always nice to keep an eye on any pets you may have while on vacation or at the office too.

Luckily, home cameras don’t have to break the bank. Amazon-owned Blink makes an array of security cameras, and the Mini—its smallest camera—is majorly discounted right now at just $20, a 43% discount. As always, Prime members score free, fast shipping.

Blink’s Mini boasts over 189,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, and I personally have two of them that I love and set up in my own space. It’s an easy way to see what’s going on, and for folks with furry friends—dogs or cats—it’s an affordable way to monitor them while afar.

Blink Mini, $20 (was $35) at Amazon

Blink

Get It.

Standing just over 2 inches tall, the Blink Mini can easily be placed anywhere. It can go on a counter, a desk, a shelf, or even be mounted onto a wall with the built-in combination stand.

The live view from the HD camera is available instantly after a quick setup in the Blink app for Android and iOS, letting you see what’s going at a moment's notice. You can even set it up to detect and alert you to any movement activity. Thanks to built-in microphones and speakers, you can hear what is going on too, and it even has night vision for clarity in lower lighting conditions.

While it’s handy to check in on your apartment or home while on the road, a compact security camera like this can always be hugely beneficial for those with pets. For just $20 with the Blink Mini, all it will take is a few clicks on your phone to see that they’re still safe and happy at home. Sure, you can’t shoot out treats like with the Furbo, but you do get a clear view with audio and can even communicate with your pet—if you think they’d be interested in that kind of thing.

Whether you use it as a camera to check in on your pet or your home, the Blink Mini succeeds as an easy-to-set-up, easy-to-use, and, thanks to a major discount, a super affordable option. You can even save when you buy more than one: two for $40 and three for $60.

