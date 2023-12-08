This iconic NFL franchise want to build a new stadium at an odd location

One of the NFL's legacy franchises is looking to move out of its current stadium, and it's reportedly exploring a move right next door.

The Chicago Bears are looking at the parking lot on the South Lot of its current stadium, Soldier Field, as a potential option to build a stadium, according to a report by the Parkins & Spiegel Show of 670 The Score.

The parking lot is the largest of the arena and is commonly used as the primary tailgating area for games. The report said that it's not clear how seriously the Bears are looking at the area as an option, but the Bears issued as statement on Thursday, Dec. 7 that said that the teams wants "to appropriately explore all opportunities across Chicagoland" for its new stadium.

Earlier this year, it seemed the Bears were poised to build its next stadium on the site of the closed Arlington International Racecourse in the Chicagoland suburb Arlington Heights. That area is about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field.

However, property taxes have halted the proposed $5 billion stadium and commercial project, and the team has began searching for other potential locations. The team has reportedly explored options in other Chicagoland suburbs like Naperville and Aurora.

The Bears have played in Soldier Field in downtown Chicago since 1971, but the stadium is by far the oldest among NFL arenas as it was first built in 1926. It's also has one of the smallest seating capacity's in the NFL, able to fit 61,500 fans.

