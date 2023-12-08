The robot vacuum shoppers say ‘cleans better than Dyson’ is on sale for just $140 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’ve all heard of spring cleaning, but what about deep cleaning your house before hosting for the holidays? One way to make sure you’re prepared is to upgrade your arsenal with tools that literally do the dirty work for you. No machine compares to a robot vacuum, and right now a highly rated option is on major sale at Amazon.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac is a robot vacuum cleaner that’s currently on sale for $140, a 44% discount, and is backed by over 7,800 five-star ratings. It’s slim enough to fit under most furniture at only 2.85-inches high and works well on both hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets, making it incredibly versatile for a variety of places. It has a user-friendly design with only a power button on the machine and it comes with a remote control for scheduling cleaning sessions or adjusting its settings. As it travels from carpet to hard surfaces, it’ll automatically increase suction power in mere seconds to ensure it’s picking up everything in its path.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $250) at Amazon

The vacuum uses a powerful motor to pick up hair, dirt, debris, and crumbs you might not have even noticed were there. It’s also paired with infrared sensors that help it avoid obstacles such as toys and furniture as well as drop-offs like stairs. On a single charge, it can run for up to 100 minutes, which is plenty of time for the Eufy robot vacuum to clean a large area. Afterward, make sure it’s sitting on the charging dock and it’ll be ready for round two.

More than 10,000 people have purchased one in the past 30 days, especially since it has gone on sale. Several reviewers even compared it to top brands like Dyson and one shopper went as far as to say that this model “cleans better than my Dyson.” Another wrote that it’s “well worth the money for saving time, energy, and effort.”

“After [the vacuum] goes through the house I swipe my finger on the floor and there's absolutely nothing there...not a speck of dust,” a third person said. “[It] gets the dust bunnies under the bed, too, and gets the dog hair in the corners of the rooms. No app, no programming, nothing fancy...just a serious workhorse that is well worth the price.”

The holidays are only a few weeks away, so we suggest ordering the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac sooner rather than later to give yourself a head start on cleaning without having to put forth much effort. At only $140, you really can’t go wrong.