The robot vacuum shoppers say ‘cleans better than Dyson’ is on sale for just $140 at Amazon

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Acker Night returns Friday, Dec. 8 to raise money for local music programs PUSD approves three new CTE courses for the 2023-24 school year Lessons by Lexe studio owner selected as national ambassador for Global Game Changers Extra space available for Tuesday’s Prescott Council meeting on proposed 89 widening through Dells Yavapai College automotive program receives national accreditation Construction work zone shift on Glassford Hill Road Yavapai Board of Supervisors pulls $5M broadband contract from Wednesday’s agenda Task force seeks to expand funding for school safety Firefighters knock down garage fire Water allocations recommended for 2024 by Subcommittee on Water Issues

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The robot vacuum shoppers say ‘cleans better than Dyson’ is on sale for just $140 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: December 8, 2023 6:14 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’ve all heard of spring cleaning, but what about deep cleaning your house before hosting for the holidays? One way to make sure you’re prepared is to upgrade your arsenal with tools that literally do the dirty work for you. No machine compares to a robot vacuum, and right now a highly rated option is on major sale at Amazon.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac is a robot vacuum cleaner that’s currently on sale for $140, a 44% discount, and is backed by over 7,800 five-star ratings. It’s slim enough to fit under most furniture at only 2.85-inches high and works well on both hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets, making it incredibly versatile for a variety of places. It has a user-friendly design with only a power button on the machine and it comes with a remote control for scheduling cleaning sessions or adjusting its settings. As it travels from carpet to hard surfaces, it’ll automatically increase suction power in mere seconds to ensure it’s picking up everything in its path. 

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $250) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The vacuum uses a powerful motor to pick up hair, dirt, debris, and crumbs you might not have even noticed were there. It’s also paired with infrared sensors that help it avoid obstacles such as toys and furniture as well as drop-offs like stairs. On a single charge, it can run for up to 100 minutes, which is plenty of time for the Eufy robot vacuum to clean a large area. Afterward, make sure it’s sitting on the charging dock and it’ll be ready for round two.

More than 10,000 people have purchased one in the past 30 days, especially since it has gone on sale. Several reviewers even compared it to top brands like Dyson and one shopper went as far as to say that this model “cleans better than my Dyson.” Another wrote that it’s “well worth the money for saving time, energy, and effort.”

“After [the vacuum] goes through the house I swipe my finger on the floor and there's absolutely nothing there...not a speck of dust,” a third person said. “[It] gets the dust bunnies under the bed, too, and gets the dog hair in the corners of the rooms. No app, no programming, nothing fancy...just a serious workhorse that is well worth the price.”

The holidays are only a few weeks away, so we suggest ordering the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac sooner rather than later to give yourself a head start on cleaning without having to put forth much effort. At only $140, you really can’t go wrong. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: