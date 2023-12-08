Jeep parent blames California for an unfortunate situation

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Acker Night returns Friday, Dec. 8 to raise money for local music programs PUSD approves three new CTE courses for the 2023-24 school year Lessons by Lexe studio owner selected as national ambassador for Global Game Changers Extra space available for Tuesday’s Prescott Council meeting on proposed 89 widening through Dells Yavapai College automotive program receives national accreditation Construction work zone shift on Glassford Hill Road Yavapai Board of Supervisors pulls $5M broadband contract from Wednesday’s agenda Task force seeks to expand funding for school safety Firefighters knock down garage fire Water allocations recommended for 2024 by Subcommittee on Water Issues

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Jeep parent blames California for an unfortunate situation

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: December 8, 2023 5:14 p.m.

Last year, the California Air Resources Board approved what it called a "trailblazing" rule that would set that the state on a path to growing the market for zero-emission cars, pickups and SUVs and reducing pollution.

“Once again California is leading the nation and the world with a regulation that sets ambitious but achievable targets for ZEV sales,” board Chair Liane Randolph said in a statement, referring to zero-emission vehicles.

DON'T MISS: Tesla lower as Bernstein touts shorting stock as 'best idea' for 2024

Several states, including New York, Colorado, Delaware and Washington, have adopted the California standards.

Now, one automaker says the California emission standards are a factor in layoffs that have affected more than 3,000 workers.

Stellantis  (STLA) - Get Free Report, owner of such brands as Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Maserati, said it planned to temporarily cut a shift at one of its Jeep plants in Detroit and make other changes at a Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. The move, the automaker said, will lead to job losses, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Jeep sales have been faltering 

The company said it made the move "in part because of the need to manage sales of the vehicles they produce to comply with California emissions regulations that are measured on a state-by-state basis."

Stellantis has been limiting shipments of gasoline-powered vehicles to dealers in states that have adopted California's emissions rules. In some cases gas-powered vehicles were shipped to those states only for sold orders, once customers ordered such vehicles, Reuters reported.

The company indicated that 2,455 workers may be affected at the Detroit plant where it makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as an additional 1,225 workers at a plant in Toledo that produces the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, the Free Press reported.

To curb production due to lagging sales of the Jeep brand, Stellantis plans to shift from an alternative work schedule to a traditional two-shift operation at the Toledo plant, and cut one of its three shifts at the Detroit plant, which employs 4,600 people. 

The job losses will be in effect as early as Feb. 5.

Jeep sold more than 973,200 vehicles in 2018, the brand's best year on record. But sales have faltered since, with the iconic brand selling 684,600 vehicles in 2022, a nearly 30% decrease.

In July, Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the brand slipped recently with ineffective marketing tactics and didn’t always have the right versions of popular models available at dealerships, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company intends to gain back market share in the coming year, he added.

“It is not rocket science,” Tavares said. “We just have to do it properly.” 

Rep: layoffs should be 'last resort'

The news of layoffs at the Jeep plants comes less than three weeks after Stellantis's UAW-represented employees voted to ratify a new contract that included wage increases, the return of cost-of-living allowance adjustments and other gains.

Stellantis said that it was looking to void a 2019 California emissions deal with rival automakers, and it might face new compliance penalties from state regulators.

The automaker said it was petitioning to overturn the agreement with the California board to "relieve Stellantis of the competitive disadvantages arising from our continuing exclusion and to preserve our ability to best serve our customers by fairly allocating our products to all states."

Ford  (F) - Get Free Report, Honda  (HMC) - Get Free Report, Volkswagen  (VWAGY) - Get Free Report and BMW  (BMWYY) - Get Free Report struck a voluntary agreement with California on reducing vehicle emissions, and Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely, joined soon afterward. Stellantis had sought to join but had been rebuffed.

The California Air Resources Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate said the layoffs were "concerning."

“There is ample opportunity in this state for Michigan workers to thrive and manufacturers to succeed in continuing to build world-class products as the auto industry evolves," Tate said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Layoffs should be a decision of last resort and I encourage Stellantis to revisit reducing the number of shifts at Mack Assembly Plant.”

Tavares recently spoke about the future of electric vehicles, saying the legacy automakers were best positioned to fund the sector "because basically, we are doing very good money with the legacy business." 

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: