Here’s how heads of state could fly on this cushy (and popular) airline

We all know that V.I.P. refers to a very important person, a title that covers celebrities, heads of state and other power players.

These bigwigs always go in style, and when they fly, many of them prefer private jets.

However there is a certain type of aircraft that's meant for someone a cut above your average, everyday high roller.

Consider the Lufthansa Technik, a division of Lufthansa (DLAKF) - Get Free Report, which provides heavy hitters (think: heads of state) in the form of the CelestialStar, its cabin concept for the Boeing (BA) - Get Free Report BBJ 777-9 airliner.

Tailored for 'a new generation'

The company said the design, which is a collaboration with Boeing Business Jets, is "specifically tailored to the requirements of a new generation of VVIP and head-of-state aircraft."

“The final designs combine traditional influences from the Middle East's cultural heritage with a modern twist,” Lufthansa Technik said.

Now, understand that there are some pretty incredible airplanes out there in the wild blue yonder.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, for example, is said to have the most expensive private jet in the world in the form of a $500 million Airbus A380 that comes with concert hall, Turkish bath, garage space, and even a stable for transporting horses and camels.

Hong Kong real estate mogul Joseph Lau is the owner of a $367 million Boeing 747-8, which comes with several guest rooms, a bar, a gym, and an office large enough for board meetings.

Lufthansa Technik said its design team was looking to emphasize “both the contemporary purity and the typical Middle Eastern geometric design patterns as well as the vastness and openness of the sky.”

The flagship feature of the new cabin design, the company said, are the cocoon-like private bed and bathroom which, together with the adjacent "work and balance area", form the multifunctional private suite for the VVIPs.

Room for 'large delegations'

The bathroom and sleeping quarters can merge into a self-contained retreat offering "the greatest possible privacy if required" where the double-V passengers can enjoy the largest rain and massage shower on a private jet or hop on to the king-size bed.

The plane’s projection technology can display a cinema screen, or 180 degrees of images across the walls, including works of art or travel scenes. The bedroom also has access to private dressing rooms and an exercise area.



The Celestial lounge is the aircraft’s entrance point, featuring an integrated bar and seating to “ensure a perfect impression.”

Now every top player and head of state needs an entourage and some place to put them all when traveling.

As Lufthansa Technik noted, the the CelestialStar concept "primarily targets customers from royal families in the Middle East, who usually fly around the world with large delegations."

And so there's a conference and dining area that comes with 11 individual seats.

High-ranking ministers or state guests can be accommodated in six deluxe suites.

After that there's the executive area with 32 seats, which correspond to business class seating and, finally, at the rear of the cabin is the entourage area, which Lufthansa Technik describes as a “premium-economy” cabin.

