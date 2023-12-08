Act fast: The Apple Watch Series 9 is seeing its biggest discount yet, and it ships ASAP

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Acker Night returns Friday, Dec. 8 to raise money for local music programs PUSD approves three new CTE courses for the 2023-24 school year Lessons by Lexe studio owner selected as national ambassador for Global Game Changers Extra space available for Tuesday’s Prescott Council meeting on proposed 89 widening through Dells Yavapai College automotive program receives national accreditation Construction work zone shift on Glassford Hill Road Yavapai Board of Supervisors pulls $5M broadband contract from Wednesday’s agenda Task force seeks to expand funding for school safety Firefighters knock down garage fire Water allocations recommended for 2024 by Subcommittee on Water Issues

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Act fast: The Apple Watch Series 9 is seeing its biggest discount yet, and it ships ASAP

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: December 8, 2023 6:49 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With a faster processor, a bevy of health and activity features, and a new control system, the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. And while it only launched in September, it's now going for its lowest price ever. 

Dropping in price from Black Friday, the Apple Watch Series 9 is just $310 for 41mm GPS and $319 for 45mm GPS. Either route, that's a new all-time low for the latest Apple Watch. 

However, like all discounts on Amazon, you’ll want to add it to your cart and checkout quickly to ensure you get it before it sells out or, worse, the sale expires. Some colors and watch band combinations are already selling out.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS, $310 (was $399) at Amazon

Apple

Get It.

With the introduction of Double Tap, the new gesture for controlling Apple’s latest watch, it’s safe to say that the Series 9 is high on folks' holiday wish lists. This new control method lets you simply tap your index finger and thumb together to answer a call, scroll through notifications, control music playback, or even dictate a response using voice-to-text. 

The Apple Watch Series 9 is also plenty responsive thanks to the new S9 chip that powers everything. And of course, then there are the health benefits. The Series 9 can tackle normal activity tracking for steps, total exercise minutes, and even calories burned. Plus, you can track your heart rate, take an ECG (electrocardiogram), monitor blood oxygen levels, and even take advantage of sleep tracking with a skin temperature sensor. 

The 41mm or 45mm Liquid Retina display offers a brighter, clearer face, with an ultra-illuminated screen. It’s a big upgrade from the Apple Watch SE second-generation.

Thanks to all-day battery life, you can truly use it all day. And even when it runs low, you can fast-charge it using the included brick. 

If you’re sold, the only thing left to decide between the 41mm and 45mm size. You can get the 41mm for $310 here and the 45mm for $319 on Amazon here, while it’s in stock.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS, $319 (was $429) at Amazon

Apple

Get It.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: