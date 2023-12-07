Tesla can sell you a Cybertruck very soon -- if you have deep pockets

Although Tesla said on its website that certain models of the newly released Cybertruck will be available in 2024 (or 2025, if you opt for the rear-wheel drive model), eager customers and easy adopters will have the opportunity to get one early.

Related: Tesla is not the only American manufacturer facing federal tax credit cuts

But, there is a catch.

The Elon Musk-led EV powerhouse is offering Cybertruck reservation holders an opportunity to configure and order what it calls the "Foundation Series" truck.

A Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla store in San Jose, California, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Only 1,000 units of the limited-edition version of the Cybertruck are available. However, those in California and Texas who manage to be a part of that 1,000 could receive their very own stainless-steel behemoth by the end of this month.

There it is! Cybertruck Foundation series orders have started! FB user Kyle Goldstein who lives in CA said it was sent by a normal email. Price is $120K, range extender is $15,000.



The post has since been taken down.

Keep your eyes on your email. People who are living in… pic.twitter.com/pTazhm7vjf — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) December 6, 2023

According to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the special line of trucks will set buyers back $120,000 and will come "fully optioned," along with additional extras including "limited-edition laser-etched badging, premium accessories, charging equipment with Powershare home backup hardware, all-terrain tires, Full-Self Driving capability, and more."

For reference, the Cybertruck "Cyberbeast" is $99,990, and features 320 miles of range, tri-motor setup capable of 845 horsepower and a 2.6 sec. 0-60 mph time; which will be available in 2024.

More Business of EVs:

The ability to cut the line and get a Cybertruck before anyone else is just one of the gimmicks that the Elon Musk-led automaker has pitched to the long list of reservation holders who have been waiting for nearly four years prior to Tesla's November 30 delivery event.

NEWS: Starting November 30th, Tesla is offering Cybertruck reservation holders the opportunity to buy a new Model 3/Y/S/X and get $1,000 USD off their new order. pic.twitter.com/AoU5LRcXTL — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 1, 2023

On the same day Tesla held the delivery event at its Austin, Texas Gigafactory, the automaker notified Cybertruck reservation holders of a special discount of $1,000 off the lease or purchase price of any other model in its lineup made by December 31 this year.

Tired of the investing maze? We’ve got the map. Thousands of stocks? Forget them. We zero in on the winners – and we’ll let you in on the secret. Our pros are sharing their top picks NOW. Missed out on the last one? Don’t make that mistake again. Join us today.