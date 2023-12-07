Staffers at The Washington Post are fighting back

Over 750 staff members at The Washington Post are striking for 24 hours amid stalled contract negotiations with the company (which has lasted for more than 18 months) and looming job cuts.

“I’m joining 700+ of my Washington Post colleagues and walking off the job today because the company is breaking the law and bargaining in bad faith.” said Ella Brockway, sports multiplatform editor at The Washington Post, on X.

I’m joining 700+ of my Washington Post colleagues and walking off the job today because the company is breaking the law and bargaining in bad faith.@PostGuild is fighting for better wages and a fair contract. Respect our picket line by avoiding Post journalism for 24 hours. https://t.co/xkwMFlI7LL — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) December 7, 2023

The strike comes after the company’s interim CEO Patty Stonesifer emailed staff on Oct. 10 informing them that the company is looking to lay off 240 workers and is offering voluntary buyouts, which is a financial incentive that encourages workers to resign voluntarily.

Stonesifer claims that the layoffs are part of the company's efforts to return the business “to a healthier place in the coming year.”

In a follow-up email on Nov. 26, Sally Buzbee, executive editor at The Washington Post, claimed that 120 employees at the company have so far accepted buyouts, and the company needs a total of 240 people to accept. If the goal isn’t met, it can result in involuntary layoffs.

“We have made the decision, if we fall short of this goal, to implement involuntary layoffs in those areas where we have already identified that positions do not need to be replaced, where work can be reassigned more efficiently or where we can otherwise achieve cost savings,” Buzbee wrote. “These layoffs would offer significantly less generous benefits than the voluntary package and will be consistent with prior layoff packages at The Post.”

Some of the demands of striking workers at The Washington Post include raises in line with inflation, pay equity and policies regarding remote work.

Ahead of the historical strike, which is one of the biggest labor strikes in D.C.'s history, The Washington Post Guild tweeted that “the company is refusing to pay us what we’re worth or bargain in good faith.”

