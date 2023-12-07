OFFERS
Spotlight: Alexander

Alexander. (Courtesy)



Originally Published: December 7, 2023 8:18 p.m.

Alexander is an adventurous young man who loves spending time at the park, listening to music. He loves animals, especially reptiles, and his playful nature is always on display as he loves to play pranks on his friends. Alexander is very helpful kid and when it's dinner time, you can count on Alex to help prepare it. Get to know Alexander and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

