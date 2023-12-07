Disney rival reveals rides and attractions in new theme park

The competition among major theme park operators Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to major expansion between the two companies this year as well as a huge merger between their amusement park rivals Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Free Report and Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Free Report.

For its part, Disney World is planning a new land for its Animal Kingdom as it will close DinoLand U.S.A. and bring in The Tropical Americas land that will include attractions in the "Encanto" and Indiana Jones themes. Disney also closed and is retheming its popular Splash Mountain ride to a "Princess and the Frog" themed Tiana's Bayou Adventure at both Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., that will reopen in 2024.

Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023 opened its new Super Nintendo World land with the popular ride Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride. However, Universal's biggest project underway is its Epic Universe theme park, a third gate at Universal Orlando Resort that is set for opening in the first half of 2025.

Universal said that Epic Universe is developing themed lands, including Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, Universal Classic Monsters and How to Train Your Dragon.

Universal's newest theme park coming to Texas

The Comcast-owned theme park company on Dec. 1 introduced its first-ever Universal Kids Resort for families with young children that will be developed in Frisco, Texas. Universal has not said when completion is expected.

Theme park rivals Six Flags and Cedar Fair sent a wake-up call to Disney and Universal on Nov. 2, when they entered into a merger agreement that would create a single, combined $8 billion amusement park company comprised of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states, Canada and Mexico. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Disney, Universal, Six Flags and Cedar Fair have a rival theme park operator that is also expanding, Merlin Entertainments. Merlin operates Legoland Florida Resort, Legoland Water Park and Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven, Fla., about 45 minutes from Orlando. The theme park operator in fall 2024 will also open Sea Life Florida, an all-new family aquarium, near the other three parks.

Miss Rabbit's Hot Air Balloon ride will be featured at the Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills, Texas. Merlin Entertainments

Merlin unveils rides at new Texas Peppa Pig park

Merlin also operates Legoland, a Legoland Water Park and Sea Life Aquarium at Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad, Calif., as well as Legoland in Goshen, N.Y. The ambitious theme park company is expanding even further as it plans to open another Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland, Texas, in 2024.

The Merlin and Hasbro theme park partnership revealed six rides and various other attractions under construction at the North Texas park in a Dec. 5 statement. The first rides at the park include Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster, Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride, Grandad Pig's Pirate Boat Ride, Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure and Mr. Bull's High Striker.

Attractions coming to the park include Muddy Puddles Splash Pad with spouting fountains, slides and other water fun; Peppa's Pedal Bike Tour and George's Tricycle Trail; George's Fort; Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse; Peppa Pig's Treehouse; Rebecca Rabbit's Playground; Madame Gazelle's Nature Trail; Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena and The Cinema, where Peppa pig episodes are screened in an indoor cinema. Fun Fair will be a fairground adventure with free games and Miss Rabbit's Hot Air Balloon ride.