UOA Forecast the $S Pop!! - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including UOA that forecast today's huge pop in SentinelOne, Asana continuing to slide to the downside, Box taking a dip, and InMode making an ugly revision to 2023 guidance. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about college football bowl games and NBA TV ratings. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com