UOA Forecast the $S Pop!! - The Rebel's Edge

YCSO seeking witnesses to roadway incident in Rimrock Arizona man charged over online posts that allegedly incited Australian attack in which 6 died Veteran reflects on Vietnam-era service as Marine, four decades as firefighter/EMT Remembering Pearl Harbor Remembering Pearl Harbor Appeal of Plaza Hotel decision expected to go to council in January Water allocations recommended for 2024 by Subcommittee on Water Issues Children can Shop with a Cop Saturday Dec. 9 Yavapai College to transform Boyd Tenney Library into Center for Learning and Innovation Arrest made in Prescott Valley funeral parlor drive-by shooting

Originally Published: December 6, 2023 7:16 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including UOA that forecast today's huge pop in SentinelOne, Asana continuing to slide to the downside, Box taking a dip, and InMode making an ugly revision to 2023 guidance. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about college football bowl games and NBA TV ratings. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com

