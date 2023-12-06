OFFERS
Obitiuary: Don E. Roberts

Don E. Roberts

Don E. Roberts

Originally Published: December 6, 2023 6:45 p.m.

Don E. Roberts passed away on Nov. 30, 2023. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Raymond and Flora Roberts. He was 74 years old.

Don graduated from West High and attended Phoenix College. His expertise was in the construction field, and he had a vast working knowledge of all the building trades. He was a building superintendent for custom homes and commercial buildings. Later in his career, he became an AZ Building Official. He was always a hard-working, self-driven man. He was a volunteer fireman for the Walker Fire Dept. for many years.

He had two loves in his life: his family and his purple truck. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lou Ann Roberts, their son Justin Don (Erica) Roberts, and daughter Heather (Marcus) Getchell. Don is predeceased by his son Eric Roberts.

A funeral service will be held for Don at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Don's guestbook and share a memory with the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

