McDonald's wants to become even more convenient for customers

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: December 6, 2023 9:51 p.m.

Another McDonald’s may be coming to a neighborhood near you as the restaurant is planning to expand its footprint across the globe at its fastest rate yet. The fast-food chain recently announced that it aims to open an additional 8,800 stores and add 100 million members to its loyalty program by 2027.

"We have a clear trajectory for future growth as we continue to build on the brand strength, global footprint and digital ecosystem that have resulted in unparalleled competitive advantages and cemented McDonald's as one of the world's leading consumer-facing brands," said McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski in a press release.

Related: McDonald's CEO explains why the company benefits from a 'difficult' economy

Even though the CEO is anticipating expanding stores globally, he is also planning for the company to increase its presence in areas of the U.S. that are growing in population, citing that McDonald's current footprint in the nation reflects “what the U.S. looked like from a demographic standpoint probably 25 years ago.”

“Our portfolio was overweighted to the Northeast and the Midwest, places that were actually losing population,” said Kempczinski in a new interview with Fortune. “Part of what we’re going to do is make sure we’ve got a suitable presence where the population has migrated to.”

McDonald's already has over 40,000 stores worldwide, and in those stores, it also aims to further slash waiting times for mobile orders. 

The company also announced that it is expanding the U.S. pilot of its “Ready on Arrival” initiative, which began in March, where the McDonald’s app allows customers to order and pay for their food in advance. The initiative also involves using technology that lets the restaurant know when the customer is three minutes away so that staff can start preparing the order.

The move to expand its footprint and expedite service for customers comes after the fast-food chain announced last week that it is revamping some of its most beloved menu items, making over 50 changes to its burgers, which is its biggest menu upgrade in decades.

Some of the changes include more secret special sauce, a transformation of its classic sesame seed burger bun into a buttery brioche one, and lettuce, cheese and pickles that are fresher and, in the case of the cheese, more melted.

