Las Vegas Strip brings back superstar pop band residency in 2024

The list of pop and rock stars performing residencies on the Las Vegas Strip is quite lengthy. The bands and solo artists are either performing new engagements or extending an existing run that sometimes has been going on for years.

The biggest rock band residency currently on the Strip is U2's U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere at Sphere Entertainment's SPHR 20,000-seat Sphere at the Venetian, which wraps up its first 25 shows Dec. 16, then returns for more shows in 2024 before making way for the venue's second-ever resident, jam band Phish, in April.

Superstar pop singer Adele is making her "Weekends With Adele" residency an even 100 dates at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace by extending her engagement by 32 more weekend shows from Jan 19, 2024, to June 15, 2024. The "Hello" singer sold out her 68-show residency, which ended Nov. 4, but is not ready to leave Las Vegas.

Iconic performers line up Las Vegas residencies

Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is bringing his All-Starr Band back to Sin City next year. His group, which has evolved since his first tour in 1989, includes Men at Work's Colin Hay, Toto's Steve Lukather and Warren Ham, Average White Band's Hamish Stuart, drummer Gregg Bissonette, who has recorded with David Lee Roth, and Edgar Winter. The All Starr Band arrives at the Venetian Theater at Apollo Global Management's (APO) - Get Free Report Venetian Las Vegas for a six-show residency May 22, 25, 26, 29, 31 and June 1, 2024.

Three long-time Las Vegas headliners are still bringing in the crowds with 1960s pop singer Wayne Newton performing his residency at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo Las Vegas until June 2024. Popular 1970s superstar singer Barry Manilow extended his long-running residency off the Strip at the Westgate Las Vegas, adding 45 new dates to his residency beginning Feb. 15, 2024, and concluding Dec. 14, 2024.

And 70's teen idol Donny Osmond has signed on for 55 more shows in an extended residency beginning Jan. 23 and ending May 11, 2024, at Harrah's Showroom.

Maroon 5 returns to Dolby Live Theater in 2024

Superstar pop rock band Maroon 5, led by lead singer and former "The Voice" judge Adam Levine, returns to the Las Vegas Strip for its M5LV The Residency show at the Dolby Live Theater at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report Park MGM for 16 dates beginning May 17, 2024, and continuing in June, September and October, the band revealed on Dec. 5 on Instagram.

Maroon 5 Fan Club, Citi AAdvantage Cardmember and Official Platinum ticket presales begin Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific time and ending Dec. 8, 10 p.m. Pacific at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Maroon 5 originally unveiled the M5LV residency in September 2022 before taking the stage on March 24, 2023 for the residency's first 16 shows at the 5,200-seat venue in March, April, July and August. When the residency concluded, the "Girls Like You" band traveled to Brazil for shows on Sept. 7 in São Paulo and Sept. 9 in Belo Horizonte.

The "Moves Like Jagger" band's website currently lists five tour dates, including Dec. 16 at the 8 Wonder Winter Festival in Phu Quoc, Vietnam; a sold out show Dec. 28 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla.; Atlantis Live Dec. 30 in the Bahamas; on Jan. 31, 2024, at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa; and Feb. 3, 2024, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

