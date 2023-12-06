Amazon’s bestselling electric toothbrush with over 80,000 perfect ratings is on sale twice for just $31

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Dental hygiene is important to your overall health, and along with regular flossing, brushing your teeth twice a day can help prevent plaque buildup and cavities between dentist visits. Of course, manual brushes are better than nothing at all, but it might be time to upgrade to an electric toothbrush to help ensure you’re cleaning for the proper amount of time and getting between each tooth.

Instead of becoming overwhelmed by the hundreds of options available, we narrowed down the search to the Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush that is the no.1 bestseller in Amazon’s ultrasonic toothbrush category. Right now, it’s on super sale for just $31 thanks to double discounts as long as you apply the 10% on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. This is the lowest price it has been in a while and is even cheaper than it was during October Prime Day, so this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

The kit comes with eight replacement brush heads (along with a wireless charging base and travel case) that are made to last up to four months each, so you’ll be set for over two years.

Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush, $31 (was $60) at Amazon

The powerful motor produces 40,000 vibrations per minute to polish each tooth and its built-in timer automatically shuts it off after two minutes so you know when to be done. Choose between four cleaning modes including clean, soft, whiten, and massage to customize your regular brushings. These different options help remove plaque, lift stains, and improve your overall gum health.

Not only is the toothbrush backed by over 80,600 five-star ratings, but it also has the stamp of approval from the American Dental Association (ADA), which states that it has “shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis when used as directed.” Several reviewers said that they noticed a “significant difference” in their teeth after using it consistently for days and weeks.

“This toothbrush is truly amazing,” wrote another shopper. “It definitely enhances the brushing experience. You walk away feeling like you just came out of your dentist's office for a cleaning.”

The battery lasts up to four weeks on a single charge when used twice a day for the full two minutes, making it great for travel. An indicator light at the bottom will let you know when it’s time for a recharge.

There’s a reason the Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush is loved by tens of thousands of people, including professionals, and it’s because it has proven to provide quality results. It’s no wonder over 30,000 shoppers have purchased one in the past 30 days, especially since it’s on sale for just $31.