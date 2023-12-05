Who's Coming For GitLab? - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including GitHub posting its first ever adjusted operating profit, nice pops in Gyre Therapeutics and Land's End, and the Sphere Entertainment debacle. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about college football portal flooded with QBs, and the Houston Texans' monster turn around. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com