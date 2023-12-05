OFFERS
The 'fluffy' comforter Amazon shoppers say is 'like sleeping on a cloud' is at its lowest price in history

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: December 5, 2023 10:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re getting a full night’s sleep, that means you spend at least eight hours in your bed each night, if not longer. Aside from a nice mattress, having quality bedding is essential to maximizing comfort and can make all the difference in improving sleep patterns. Don’t settle for flat, frayed blankets; instead, upgrade to a new comforter that’s backed by tons of Amazon shoppers and is on super sale for a limited time.

The Bedsure Queen Comforter that also doubles as a duvet insert is marked down to just $21.50 thanks to a double sale at Amazon. All you have to do is apply the 20% coupon before adding it to your cart and you’ll be able to snag one at its lowest price in history, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. The last time the top-seller was even remotely close to being this cheap was back in 2021, so (needless to say) this is a rare deal that shouldn’t be passed up.

It’s available in sizes twin to California king and can be ordered in a variety of colorways, but the queen comforter in white is the only option that’s on sale at such a steep discount.

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $21.50 (was $42) at Amazon

Get it.

The soft, breathable cover provides ample amounts of airflow, making it great for hot sleepers, and it uses a quilted design to keep the polyester filling evenly distributed. This down alternative is more environmentally friendly and doesn’t create a mess or poke your face like real goose feathers do. It also features eight corner tabs that secure the insert to your duvet cover to ensure it stays in place all night, even if you toss and turn in your sleep.

This comforter is currently the no. 2 bestseller in Amazon’s bedding duvets & down comforters category and has over 50,500 five-star ratings. Hundreds of people describe it as “fluffy” and others also add that it’s “luxurious,” even at such an affordable price. It’s no wonder more than 20,000 shoppers have purchased one in the past 30 days, especially while it’s on sale for just $21.50.

“I am in LOVE,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve never had a duvet and this thing is amazing. I’m honestly mad at myself for waiting 30 years before ever trying one! This one is so good I ended up buying two… this is soo soft and feels like I’m sleeping on a cloud!”

Since it’s delivered in a compact box, the brand suggests waiting up to 48 hours for it to fully expand before using it for the first time. Order now to guarantee you get the Bedsure comforter at its lowest price ever, and with a Prime membership it can arrive in as little as two days. 

