Spirit Airlines stock is falling as JetBlue merger decision nears; here's what you need to know

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Growing Forward: From flying high & holiday cheers to shopping locally Chino Valley steps up Christmas celebrations this month Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings Chino Valley in Brief: Road Closure through Dec. 6: Westbound Perkinsville Road PUSD board to consider new CTE programs at Prescott High at Dec. 5 meeting Taylor Hicks Teacher Village is six-unit step in right direction in Prescott Scholl leaving legacy of innovation, wisdom and devotion to students At the Library: STEM Workshop teaches kids about invention Prescott Valley in Brief: Police Dept. offers holiday safety tips

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Spirit Airlines stock is falling as JetBlue merger decision nears; here's what you need to know

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: December 5, 2023 3:47 p.m.

Over the last four weeks, a judge in Boston was carefully listening to arguments about why JetBlue Airways  (JBLU) - Get Free Report should or should not have the right to purchase the low-coster Spirit Airlines  (SAVE) - Get Free Report for $3.6 billion.

Spirit shareholders approved the merger in October 2022 but, by March, the U.S. Department of Justice sought to block it over antitrust considerations. The core argument that DOJ's attorneys are trying to make to U.S. District Court Judge William Young is that Spirit's plans to increase airfare by as much as 40% will leave travelers with one less U.S. budget airline to choose from and, particularly in cities without a large airline presence, no choice but to pay whatever prices are set by the new merged airline.

Related: This airline would benefit from the Spirit/JetBlue merger

With closing remarks taking place on Tuesday morning between 9 and 11 a.m., Spirit shares are down 3.66% at $15.01. At different points throughout the last two days, they dropped by as much as 10% to $14.50. JetBlue shares have not dropped as dramatically but are still down 2% to $4.70.

Travelers line up to check in at Spirit Airlines counters at an airport.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

Court case anticipation is causing shares to fluctuate; here's how

While no ruling is expected to be made on Tuesday, Dec. 5, the anticipation around the court's looming decision as well as the different way the arguments turn have caused shares to fluctuate significantly.

More Travel:

"JetBlue's own analysis of the deal shows that it would reduce the number of seats, reduce choice, and raise fares for millions of Americans," DOJ lawyer Arianna Markel had previously said in her opening statements at the start of November.

At different points in the trial, Spirit shares rose by as much as 33% when the tide of the arguments turned toward optimism for those who want to see the deal go through. In response to criticism of creating an anti-competitive environment, JetBlue had previously committed to selling its assets at Boston International and Newark Liberty airports to low-cost airline Allegiant as well as dedicating five gates previously used by Spirit at Fort Lauderdale International Airport to the same carrier.

JetBlue had also agreed to sell its holdings at New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Frontier Airlines  (ULCC) - Get Free Report.

Here is what else you need to know about the Spirit-JetBlue court case

This also comes at a time when months of speculation and closed-door negotiations led to Alaska Airlines  (ALK) - Get Free Report announcing its plans to purchase Hawaiian Airlines  (HA) - Get Free Report in a $1.9 billion deal.

While a deal of this size would also need to be approved by regulators and is likely to face antitrust pushback, the announcement sent shares of both airlines soaring as well — Hawaiian stock, in particular, soared by more than 170% amid news of Alaska Airlines' plan to takes on its $900 billion in debt and purchase the airline at a 270% premium.

"We continue to believe merging with JetBlue and creating a viable competitor to the Big Four U.S. airlines is in the best interest of consumers, team members, and shareholders," Spirit CEO Ted Christie told investors during an earnings call in October. "We are prepared to make the necessary strategic shifts to enable Spirit to compete effectively in this new demand backdrop."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: