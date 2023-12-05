OFFERS
Children can Shop with a Cop Saturday Dec. 9 Influencers: Gary Beverly works to protect Verde River Arizona Complete Health crisis hotline helps residents cope with difficult situations Growing Forward: From flying high & holiday cheers to shopping locally Chino Valley steps up Christmas celebrations this month Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings Chino Valley in Brief: Road Closure through Dec. 6: Westbound Perkinsville Road PUSD board to consider new CTE programs at Prescott High at Dec. 5 meeting Taylor Hicks Teacher Village is six-unit step in right direction in Prescott

Tuesday, Dec. 05
Some of Samsung’s most impressive TVs are up to $2,200 off — and they’ll arrive way before Christmas

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: December 5, 2023 7:03 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re eyeing a new TV, specifically a Samsung OLED, Neo QLED, or even a standard QLED, there is still time to score some excellent deals. Just after some incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that saw up to $3,500 off Samsung TVs, there are still savings on vibrant, immersive screens.

A massive 98-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV is still $2,000 off post the Turkey-11, and Samsung’s latest Neo QLEDs are up to $2,200 off in the 43- and 85-inch sizes. Of course, when purchasing from Samsung directly, you score free, fast delivery, and a full warranty.

Ahead, we’re sharing the best Samsung TV deals you can score right now ahead of the holidays.

65-inch Neo QLED QN90C, $1,700 (was $2,800) at Samsung

Samsung

Get It.

Samsung has been in the Neo QLED space for years, and it shows. Known for delivering a highly immersive experience anchored by vibrant pops of color and excellent viewing angles, Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs are powered by a bevy of mini LEDs that create rich, sharp colors. Like the Frame TV, the QN90C is finished with an anti-glare coating that allows you to watch from any angle too.

Available in sizes from 43 to 85 inches, each TV comes with Samsung’s Tizen interface, so you can watch content from all the major streaming services right after setup. You’ll just have to remember your passwords.

Currently, Samsung’s QN90C is up to $2,200 off, with the largest 85-inch size seeing the biggest discount at $2,600. The 65-inch QN90C at $1,700 packs a ton of value and will likely be easier to fit into your home, but you can also consider the 43, 50, 55, and 75-inch sizes.

  • 43-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,100 (was $1,200) at Samsung
  • 50-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,200 (was $1,600) at Samsung
  • 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,400 (was $2,000) at Samsung
  • 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,700 (was $2,800) at Samsung
  • 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,200 (was $3,300) at Samsung
  • 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,600 (was $4,800) at Samsung

65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung

Samsung

Get It.

Sony and LG aren’t the only ones offering OLED TVs anymore—Samsung delivers a vivid and crisp experience with its S90C TV. While it’s technically the brand’s entry-level OLED, it still features thousands of self-illuminating and powered pixels that help create an impressive image.

Since it doesn’t require hundreds of mini LEDs, the S90C OLED is remarkably thin and can be easily hung on a wall or placed on the included stand. Like any other Samsung TV, it comes with a Tizen interface for easy access to streaming services.

Any size of the S90C will deliver a great viewing experience for your favorite action flick, the latest AAA gaming title, or even reality TV. While Samsung’s been on a roll with discounts on the S90C in 2023, you can save up to $1,900 when you get the 83-inch at $3,500. It’s also $1,000 off in the 65-inch, $1,100 off in the 77-inch, and $400 off in the 55-inch.

  • 55-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,500 (was $1,900) at Samsung
  • 65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung
  • 77-inch S90C OLED TV, $2,500 (was $3,600) at Samsung
  • 83-inch S90C OLED TV, $3,500 (was $5,400) at Samsung

98-inch QLED Q80C, $6,000 (was $8,000) at Samsung

Samsung

Get It.

Want to watch your favorite sports team, reality TV show or prestige drama on the biggest screen possible? Look no further than this 98-inch Q80C QLED TV from Samsung.

Like the Neo QLED and OLED above, it’s powered by a Neural Quantum Processor that controls the Direct Full Array LED backlighting system. While it doesn’t boast as many LEDs as a Neo QLED, this setup still delivers a great viewing experience.

At $6,000 post-Turkey-11, it’s not the record 38% off we saw during Cyber Monday, but you’re still saving 25% on one of the biggest TVs in Samsung’s lineup right now.

  • 98-inch Q80C 4K QLED, $6,000 (was $8,000) at Samsung
