Obituary: River Nesta Maize

River Nesta Maize

River Nesta Maize

Originally Published: December 5, 2023 9:49 p.m.

River was born in Huntington Beach, California and moved to Prescott, Arizona with his parents in 2005 when he was 6. He attended local schools and enjoyed all sports. River worked in the family auction business Reata Pass Auction. He was an assistant manager and art supervisor.

River was taken from us by an act of senseless violence.

River was an extremely kind and gregarious person known for his contagious smile and inspiring laughter.

He is survived by his parents Cletus Robison and Gigi Gangel; his grandparents John and Diana Gangel and Meemaa Susan McCormick; sister Malia Maize; extended family the Robisons, Szemes and Pyles; sisters Jessica and Kelsey; his best friend Rodney and hundreds of other young friends too numerous to mention, as well as auction clients nationwide.

River was an aspiring artist and a lifetime art lover since his childhood. River now rests with the greatest artist of all time and finest teacher. Our family prays that he helps paint the sunrise with the world as his canvas.

A visitation for River will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with a burial to follow at Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign River’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

