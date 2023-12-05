OFFERS
Obitiuary: Cassandra Lou Quinn

Cassandra Lou Quinn

Cassandra Lou Quinn

Originally Published: December 5, 2023 9:46 p.m.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Cassandra Lou Quinn on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. She was 81 years old. Her devoted husband, William M. Quinn was by her side. Sandy was born in the summer of 1942 in Wichita, Kansas to Donald Summers Gray and Frances Lucille (Miller) Gray. The Gray Family moved to Prescott in the 1950’s. Sandy attended Prescott High School and graduated in 1960. In 1961 she joined the Navy and became a dental technician. She was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, and it was there that she met the love of her life, William Michael Quinn.

Sandy and Bill married on May 23, 1964 in Pensacola. They moved to Washington, D.C., where Bill was stationed and they started a family. They had three daughters, Deborah Ann, Michelle Renee and Susan Denise. Sandy was a homemaker when her children were young. Bill’s career took them from Washington, D.C., to San Diego, and then back to Maryland.

In 1979 Bill retired from the USN and the Quinn family settled in Prescott, Arizona. Sandy went back to work as a dental assistant at the VA Medical Center. After many years she transferred to the physical therapy department as an assistant and retired from the VA in 2002. She had 22 years of government service.

Sandy’s hobbies were sewing, making scrapbooks, and beading. She enjoyed sewing things for her children and grandchildren. She made many beautiful scrapbooks, preserving precious memories of a life well lived. Sandy loved to travel, and took many trips with Bill. Her all-time favorite place was Maui, Hawaii.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 59 years, William Michael Quinn; daughters Deborah (Ronald) Divins, Michelle (Roderick) Ford and Susan D. Quinn, all of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren Amanda, Jennifer, Chelsea and Christina Divins, Ryan (Aylin), Kaitlin and Scott Ford; three great-grandchildren Reilley, Haydenn and Tobias, her brother Donald F. Gray; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery on Friday Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., with reception afterwards at the Monday Club.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

