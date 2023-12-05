Jeep is killing off its most affordable model (here's why)

What do bald eagles, the stars and stripes, hot dogs, pick up trucks, and Jeeps have in common?

They're all recognizable symbols of American culture around the world.

The Jeep traces its roos back to pre-war Ohio but was popularized on the world stage during WWII, when American GIs drove it through Europe in the original Willys Jeep MBs.

It soon became the Jeep CJ-2A in 1945 -- and truthfully, not much has changed about the overall design since then.

Jeeps are still beloved for their utility, interchangeable accessories, and capability. And while the Wrangler is the most recognizable model on the road, the best-selling model is the Grand Cherokee — and it has been for some time.

In 2021, over 250,000 models of Grand Cherokees were sold, with Jeep dealers claiming the vehicle flies off the lot quickly and has been their best-selling car for quite some time.

Despite the Grand Cherokee's success, Jeep — which is now owned by parent company Stellantis (STLA) - Get Free Report -- continues to iterate and create new models for which devoted fans clamor for.

Take, for example, the new Gladiator, which is a Wrangler-pick up crossover. Introduced in 2019, the capable, if not different looking, Gladiator quickly sold over 40,000 models in the same year. And sales just keep increasing. In 2022 nearly 78,000 had been sold. At a starting price of $40,000, that's not bad for a competitor to the best-selling F-series pickups made by Ford (F) - Get Free Report which retails for about $5,000 less for the base model F-150.

But not all Jeep models have been hits. One recognizable favorite will bid farewell in the not-too-distant future.

Jeep killing iconic model

At the end of 2023, Jeep will discontinue the Jeep Renegade.

The boxy and typically colorful model is Jeep's most affordable, starting at $29,445 — and $500 below the more popular Compass model.

Introduced in 2015, the Renegade quickly caught on. In 2016 it had its best year, selling over 106,000 models. But tastes come and go, and fewer folks are looking for small and compact SUVs.

Jeep Rubicon parked outside a Jeep dealership in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Instead, Americans want big, capable boxy vehicles that function as trucks and people movers. Take, for example, the unexpected popularity of the Toyota Sequoia, which was released in 2022 and retailed for $66,894. It now retails for $80,128 and has seen the biggest popularity increase for the brand.

Hence, also, Jeep's renewed enthusiasm for big cars. Its new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which retail for nearly $63,000 and $92,000 respectively, are massive in comparison to more compact SUVs. Both boast third rows, over 27 cubic feet of cargo volume, and four zones of heating and cooling. They're people movers on the scale of the Tahoe and Suburban.

Not so much for the Renegade. A Jeep spokesperson said the Renegade will be killed off at the end of the year "as the brand focuses its resources on SUV segments in North America that continue to grow."

It will, however continue to be sold in key markets “where the Jeep Renegade is core to our business."

