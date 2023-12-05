Investors should be pleased with Elon Musk's latest claim about Tesla's upcoming model

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Children can Shop with a Cop Saturday Dec. 9 Influencers: Gary Beverly works to protect Verde River Arizona Complete Health crisis hotline helps residents cope with difficult situations Growing Forward: From flying high & holiday cheers to shopping locally Chino Valley steps up Christmas celebrations this month Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings Chino Valley in Brief: Road Closure through Dec. 6: Westbound Perkinsville Road PUSD board to consider new CTE programs at Prescott High at Dec. 5 meeting Taylor Hicks Teacher Village is six-unit step in right direction in Prescott

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Investors should be pleased with Elon Musk's latest claim about Tesla's upcoming model

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: December 5, 2023 8:16 p.m.

When asked about the progress of a $25,000 car on Tesla's Q4 earnings call in 2021, CEO Elon Musk said such a product is not yet in the works. 

Musk said that Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report had "too much on our plate" to focus on developing a cheap, more accessible electric car. 

It didn't take long, however, for Musk's standpoint to shift. 

Related: Here's the full story behind electric vehicle adoption

Speaking at the 2022 B20 Indonesia summit, Musk said that Tesla was of the mind that making a cheap EV "would make a lot of sense. And we should do something." 

And at Tesla's 2023 Investor Day in March, Musk unveiled a new manufacturing system — Tesla's next-generation platform — which he said will be used to produce the $25,000 car, in addition to a robotaxi. 

Deepwater's Gene Munster said at the time that he didn't expect the new platform to be rolled out until 2025 at the earliest. 

"The formula for decoding Musk is pretty simple. Take whatever time frame he has, and multiply it by two," Munster said. 

Still, the analyst said that such a car could "double Tesla's business." 

Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund, has been saying for months that a $25,000 next-gen vehicle remains among the strongest catalysts for the business, alongside a potential improvement in self-driving technology and a regular growth in EV adoption. 

Black has a $300 price target for Tesla. 

Related: Why Elon Musk's high Cybertruck pricing is actually a good thing

Musk: Next-gen platform is a 'gamechanger'

Speaking with engineer Sandy Munro of Munro & Assocaties on Dec. 5, Musk highlighted some of the work Tesla is doing on the cheap, next-gen model, work that comes as price cuts have forced the cost of some Tesla models below the $40,000 mark (before incentives kick in). 

"We are working on a low cost electric vehicle that will be made at very high volume. We're quite far advanced in that work," Musk said. "I view the production line plans for that every week and I think the revolution in manufacturing that will be represented by that car will blow people's minds."

"It's not like any car production line that anyone's ever seen," he added. 

Tesla recently began deliveries of its highly-anticipated Cybertruck.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Though he demurred from providing insight into volume and prospective production dates, Musk said that the next-gen platform will be an "absolute game changer."

The first production line, he said, will be at Tesla's gigafactory headquarters in Texas. The second will be at Tesla's future gigafactory in Mexico. 

"The thing that's most interesting about this is it's a level of production technology that's far in advance of any automotive plant on Earth," Musk said. "It's going to be cool."

Tesla did not respond to TheStreet's request for comment. 

Shares of Tesla rose more than 1.5% at last check Tuesday. 

Contact Ian with tips via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: Investors have finally had enough of Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: