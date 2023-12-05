Frontier Airlines settles important case with five pilots

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arrest made in Prescott Valley funeral parlor drive-by shooting New interim director embraces ‘very unique opportunity’ at Prescott Regional Airport Children can Shop with a Cop Saturday Dec. 9 Influencers: Gary Beverly works to protect Verde River Arizona Complete Health crisis hotline helps residents cope with difficult situations Growing Forward: From flying high & holiday cheers to shopping locally Chino Valley steps up Christmas celebrations this month Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings Chino Valley in Brief: Road Closure through Dec. 6: Westbound Perkinsville Road

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Frontier Airlines settles important case with five pilots

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: December 5, 2023 9:39 p.m.

Five pilots have reached a settlement with budget carrier Frontier  (ULCC) - Get Free Report resolving charges the airline discriminates against pregnant and lactating employees.

The case stems from charges filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in May 2018 and a lawsuit filed in December 2019.

DON'T MISS: Spirit Airlines stock is falling as JetBlue merger decision nears; here's what you need to know

The Denver-based airline will update or comply with existing policies that impact pregnant and lactating employees.

Frontier Airlines will be one of the first airlines to permit pilots to pump breastmilk in the cockpit during noncritical phases of the flight, enabling lactating pilots to continue working.

The announcement was made by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Colorado, Denver-based legal nonprofit Towards Justice and the firm Holwell Shuster & Goldberg.

Settling the lawsuit filed in December 2019 “does not admit any liability” by Frontier.

Meeting needs of mothers

"This settlement should serve as a strong message to employers – especially airline employers – that reasonable accommodations such as those agreed to by Frontier are good for workers, good for families, good for business, and required by the law,” Aditi Fruitwala, staff attorney for the ACLU's Center for Liberty, said in a statement

Fruitwala said that many companies purport to be family-friendly but fail to provide any support to employees who are pregnant or lactating.

“We’re hopeful this will inspire more change and stronger protections for workers across the airline industry," she said.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of accommodating the needs of pregnant and breast-feeding mothers in the airline industry,” Jacalyn Peter, Vice President, Labor Relations, Frontier Airlines, said. 

“Thanks in part to advances in wearable lactation technology, the parties were able to reach an amicable resolution of this case that also maintains our commitment to the highest safety standards.”

In March, Rebecca Lutte, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s aviation institute, told a U.S. Senate committee that "attracting, retaining, and advancing women in aviation is critical to the U.S. aviation industry’s safety, sustainability, profitability, and ability to innovate."

"Women make up almost half the workforce, yet for decades, the introduction of women into the aviation industry — in nearly every functional specialty — has been relatively stagnant," Lutte, a commercial pilot and flight instructor said in her statement.

Addressing 'barriers to talent'

She said that women make up less than 10% of the total FAA certificated pilots and only 5% of airline pilots.

"No other industry connects humanity like aviation," Lutte said. "It expands to all corners of the globe and all aspects of our lives."

"Aviation is fundamental to the U.S. military and transportation infrastructure," she added, "and a key economic engine for our country and the world — contributing 5.2% to the U.S. gross domestic product and generating more than eleven million jobs."

Lutte cited a Boeing  (BA) - Get Free Report forecast that found there will be a need for 602,000 new civilian pilots and 610,000 new maintenance technicians worldwide over the next 20 years.

"Expanding aviation’s workforce pipeline is not about lowering standards," she said. "It's about addressing the real and systemic barriers to talent."

As of 2021, Air India was the leading major airline in terms of female pilots in the world, with roughly 12.7% of its pilots being female, according to Statista

Hawaiian Airlines  (HA) - Get Free Report has the highest percentage of female pilots out of all U.S.-based carriers, USA Today reported in April. 

The next U.S.-based airline carrier with the most female pilots is United with 7.7%, USA Today said, citing the International Society of Women Airline Pilots: ISA+21.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: