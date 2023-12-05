Elon Musk's Tesla union problem just got a little bit worse

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Growing Forward: From flying high & holiday cheers to shopping locally Chino Valley steps up Christmas celebrations this month Broadband contract for Verde Valley up for review by supervisors Gov. Hobbs worries Lukeville closure could spread to other U.S.-Mexico border crossings Chino Valley in Brief: Road Closure through Dec. 6: Westbound Perkinsville Road PUSD board to consider new CTE programs at Prescott High at Dec. 5 meeting Taylor Hicks Teacher Village is six-unit step in right direction in Prescott Scholl leaving legacy of innovation, wisdom and devotion to students At the Library: STEM Workshop teaches kids about invention Prescott Valley in Brief: Police Dept. offers holiday safety tips

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Elon Musk's Tesla union problem just got a little bit worse

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: December 5, 2023 3:31 p.m.

None of the so-called 'Magnificent 7' were able to withstand the market pressure from Monday's session, with moderate losses across the board sending all three major indices into the red. 

While macro conditions were weighing on the market as a whole, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report is also facing microeconomic pressures that are unique to the company. 

Related: Tesla's Musk has harsh take on unions as the UAW takes bold new step

Tesla's operations in Europe are being threatened by an ongoing worker strike that is both unique to the electric vehicle maker and also unique in its execution. 

Sweden's IF Metall union workers says that it has been trying to get a labor agreement in place at ten Tesla workshops located around the country for "several years."

The Swedish workers officially went on strike on October 27, and since, the strike has grown to encompass 470 mechanics who service Tesla cars at Tesla's workshops and includes mechanics who work on Tesla's in other workshops. 

But the labor action didn't have a huge impact until November 7 when Swedish dock workers started refusing to unload Tesla vehicles from cargo ships. Postal workers in Sweden have also refused to deliver license plates to Tesla vehicles.

Last month, Musk commented that the union strike was "insane," but this week the strike got a little more crazy. 

More Business of EVs:

On Tuesday, 3F, Denmark's largest union, said that its transport workers will launch a strike in solidarity with Tesla workers in Sweden if the company does not reach a collective wage agreement with them by December 18. 

Danish port workers have vowed to neither unload nor load Tesla vehicles and drivers will not receive and transport Tesla cars going through Denmark. 

Musk has been notoriously adverse to unionizing efforts at his car company. 

Last week, Musk, speaking at the New York Times' DealBook Summit on Nov. 29, said that if Tesla became unionized, it would be because "we failed."

"I think it's generally not good to have an adversarial relationship between one group at the company and another group," Musk said. "I disagree with unions because I don't like anything which creates a lords and peasants sort of thing. I think unions naturally try to create negativity at a company."

Musk said that Tesla line workers could advance into senior management, adding that he is no stranger to the people on the line who are responsible for assembling his vehicles. 

Unlock the secrets of the stock market with Real Money Pro. Gain direct access to elite portfolio managers' top stock picks and time-tested investment strategies. Embark on your journey to financial success — start now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: