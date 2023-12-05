OFFERS
Elon Musk issues a major challenge for ChatGPT

James Ochoa
Originally Published: December 5, 2023 9:55 p.m.

OpenAI and ChatGPT have a new challenger on the horizon, and leading the competition is an all-too-familiar face. 

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 5 to raise up to $1 billion in a an equity offering. 

According to the filing, the AI firm has raised $134,679,312 from four investors since Nov. 29. Musk's company has a "binding and enforceable agreement" for the purchase of the remaining shares and is requiring a minimum $2 million investment from those who wish to invest.

Musk's artificial intelligence firm has some lofty goals. Its most prominent piece of technology is a chatbot named Grok, which the firm says is "modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy," and is intended to "answer almost anything."

According to the xAI team, their chatbot has "real-time knowledge of the world" via the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), and was released after two months of training.

Elon Musk speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit on Nov. 29, 2023 in New York City.

Michael M&period Santiago&solGetty Images

“Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!" the firm wrote on its website. “It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

Musk's chatbot is set to directly compete against the likes of ChatGPT by rival OpenAI. Notably, Musk helped start the company before leaving in 2018. 

